Plans to revive negotiations between two longtime Balkan foes hurtled off the rails even before the next round of talks got started.
The already faint hopes for a breakthrough between the neighbors – and the chances of a diplomatic win for the U.S. – all but evaporated when the president of Kosovo was accused of having committed war crimes, just as he was preparing to meet his Serbian counterpart at the White House. It's now unclear if any such event will happen at all.
The Specialist Prosecutor's Office in The Hague filed a 10-count indictment charging Kosovo President Hashim Thaci and other separatist fighters with offenses during the war with Serbia more than two decades ago that include "murder, enforced disappearance of persons, persecution, and torture." The indictment alleges that Thaci and others are "criminally responsible for nearly 100 murders." A pretrial judge is reviewing it to decide whether to confirm the charges.
Thaci was expected in Washington on Saturday for talks organized by the U.S. envoy for the Balkans, Richard Grenell, with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. The event was an attempt to help resolve historic disputes between the neighbors. It's unclear if there will be a meeting at all after Kosovo's Prime Minister, Avdullah Hoti, expected to fill in for Thaci, also said he won't travel to Washington after the criminal charges that shocked many in Europe's newest state.
"As a result of charges submitted by the Special Prosecutor's Office, I need to return to Pristina to deal with the situation," Hoti said on Facebook.
The Serbian side hasn't commented and it's unclear if Vucic – who's fresh off a landslide election victory – will still travel to Washington. The Serbian leader was in Moscow earlier this week, where he was among the attendees of a parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.
The Washington talks suddenly being in doubt also gives an opening for the European Union to seize back the initiative to lead the negotiations. EU-mediated talks between the Balkan neighbors stalled in 2018, but the bloc wants to revive them in a competing effort as the U.S. also seeks a prominent role to broker a deal. Thaci last month said he was in favor of U.S. leadership.
It's unclear what the indictment means for the complex dynamic between Vucic, 50, and Thaci, 52. The former foes – one an ex-Kosovo Liberation Army commander known as "The Snake," the other once a minister of the late Serb strongman President Slobodan Milosevic – know each other well and have spent years negotiating.
Still, a measure of animosity has always remained, surfacing at times in the form of unpleasant barbs and reminders of the atrocities committed by both sides during the wars of the 1990s.
More than 10,000 people, mostly ethnic Albanians, died in the conflict that ended with the 1999 NATO bombing that forced Serb troops out of Kosovo. The air raids were launched in response to a brutal campaign by the Serbia-led Yugoslav army to keep control of the then-province, which resulted in more than a millions being driven across the border to neighboring countries.
Another tribunal, established by United Nations and also based in the Netherlands, indicted and tried Milosevic and other Serb officials for war crimes in Kosovo, as well as for atrocities in previous conflicts in Croatia and Bosnia-Herzegovina. Milosevic died in custody in 2006, before a verdict.
Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, with the backing from U.S. and most European Union states. Serbia still regards Kosovo as its historic heartland and relies on Russia and China to prevent its full international recognition.
Kosovo response
Diplomatic efforts and bilateral ties aside, the court, which is investigating crimes against ethnic Serbs, Roma, other minorities and political dissidents during and after the 1998-99 independence war, said it decided to issue the notice because of repeated efforts by Thaci and others to obstruct and undermine its work. Thaci, who in the past always rejected similar allegations, and Kosovo officials didn't respond to calls and emails seeking comment.
Kadri Veseli, a former head of Kosovo's parliament and ex-commander in the rebel force accused along with Thaci, rejected the charges as unfounded, Koha.net reported. The indictment is "unfair and unusual" and the charges are "completely untrue and do not stand," Veseli said, accusing the court of playing politics by making its move a few days before Thaci's visit to the White House.