In eastern India on Friday evening, a massive crash involving three trains killed 275 people and injured about 1,000. It's among the worst transportation disasters in the history of India, whose large train network ferries 22 million people across 67,000 miles of railway daily.
Three-train collision
The collision involved three different trains. At around 7 p.m. local time on Friday in India's eastern Odisha state, the Coromandel Express train, holding passengers traveling along India's eastern coast, took the wrong track and hit a freight train. Soon after, the Superfast Express, carrying roughly 1,000 passengers, hit the two trains that had collided.
The Superfast Express was running from Bangalore to Howrah. The Coromandel Express train, a flagship of the Indian Railways, was traveling from Howrah to Chennai.
The high-speed trains collided "head-on," said Sudhanshu Sarangi, the director of fire and emergency services. Seventeen passenger compartments derailed, said Aditya Kumar Chaudhary, a spokesman for the South Eastern Railway zone.
The investigation is ongoing. Railway officials said early reports suggest the problem may be related to issues with railroad signaling meant to instruct drivers to stop, slow down or switch to another track.
"It is supposed to be tamper-proof, error-proof," Jaya Varma Sinha, a member of the Railway Board, told reporters.
Rescue efforts
The rescue operation involved more than 300 workers, who pulled survivors from the wreckage of mangled steel and overturned train cars as injured people cried out for help, witnesses said. Local villagers were among the first to join the search and rescue, said Dola Sen, a member of Parliament from West Bengal. Emergency teams covered the bodies in white sheets in rows at a nearby school for family members to pick up.
"Psychologically, we were not prepared to see so many dead bodies," said emergency services director Sarangi, who supervised the rescue operation.
D. Jagatdeo, a medical officer at Balasore District Hospital, said more than 1,000 people had been brought in for treatment, including 183 who were already dead. Another 55 died at the hospital.
"I have never seen something like this in my life. This is the first time we have received so many patients," D. Jagatdeo told The Washington Post by phone.
History of train accidents
India has one of the world's largest rail networks, which every day ferries 22 million people on 11,000 trains across a 67,000-mile network, government figures show. Efforts have been underway to modernize the system, but the foundations of the rail network remain old, first built by the British in the 19th century.
India has seen many deadly collisions, but they have decreased in recent decades, with the deadliest occurring in the 1980s and 1990s. In 1981, a passenger train derailed and most cars fell into a river, leaving death toll estimates of over 800. In 1995, two trains struck each other nears New Delhi, killing 358. Another collision three years later in the northern city of Khanna killed 210.
Friday's crash happened the day before Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was set to inaugurate a new high-speed train between Mumbai and Goa. The event was canceled as Modi instead visited the crash site and a hospital.
Modi, who faces a general election next year, has resolved in office to revamp state-run railways – renovating existing stations, introducing the country's first homegrown rail service and promising to launch the nation's first bullet train by 2026.
But the crash has raised concerns about the need for the leader to focus more heavily on improving existing infrastructure instead of inaugurating new high-tech projects. Experts have warned that the quick pace of constructing modern trains could lead to accidents if older infrastructure is left unchanged.
"Safety should be [the] top priority – not speed," said Prempal Sharma, a former member of the Railway Board, the executive body overseeing the railways.
Investigation
Indian officials are investigating the cause of the crash. "Whoever is found guilty will not be spared," the prime minister said, according to India's ANI news agency.
The victims' families will each receive $12,000, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced, adding that those with "grievous" and "minor" injuries would receive $2,400 and $600, respectively.
Vaishnaw said Sunday that the Railway Board recommended a probe by the country's top investigative agency. Some opposition officials have called for the minister to resign in light of the tragedy. At least two Indian railway ministers have immediately resigned after past train accidents with similar death tolls.
The Odisha state government declared Saturday a day of mourning.