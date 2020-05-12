White House looks to Austria, SKorea for ideas

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has cited success stories in South Korea and Austria as it calls for Americans to return to work — but those countries moved faster than the U.S. to combat the pandemic and have been more cautious in reopening their economies.
And a third country U.S. officials once regarded as a model, Singapore, is now struggling with a resurgence of the outbreak.
Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett have said in the past two weeks that the Trump administration is monitoring those three nations as it plans for the U.S. to reopen.
But they offer flawed comparisons at best, given the much larger size of the U.S. and its outbreak, as well as measures taken to curb the virus.
Austria acted faster than the U.S. to clamp down on business and social life, while South Korea much more rapidly built a robust testing regime.
Yet they are both now just edging toward easing restrictions, even with infection rates far lower than the U.S., and South Korea has seen a new flare-up in nightclubs. Singapore, meanwhile, has seen a second wave that has forced a pivot to mass testing.
Public health experts have warned that reopening the U.S. too quickly risks sparking a fresh wave of the outbreak, possibly leading to another, even more damaging shutdown. Trump, though, made his most forceful case over the past week, saying that easing restrictions would cost lives, but it's a price "warrior" American citizens must tolerate to get the economy back on track.