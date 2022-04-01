UKRAINE — A day after Russia said it would “drastically” reduce attacks on strategic northern cities in its war against Ukraine, those regions came under fresh bombardment Wednesday, deepening Ukrainian and Western officials’ skepticism over any easing of the offensive.
As Moscow offered mixed signals about its war aims and negotiating prospects, the White House said Wednesday that U.S. intelligence indicates Russian President Vladimir Putin’s senior aides have been “too afraid to tell him the truth” about an invasion seemingly gone awry.
Five weeks into the war, the humanitarian crisis sparked by the fighting reached stunning new heights, with the United Nations saying Wednesday that more than 4 million people, including 2 million children, have fled Ukraine since the invasion began.
At the same time, the U.S. announced an additional $500 million in budgetary aid for Ukraine, which has been publicly pleading for more armed support from Washington and the West.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who conferred by phone Wednesday with President Joe Biden, said on his website that any peace with Russia will need to be negotiated from a ”strong position on the battlefield.”
After Ukrainian forces reported shooting down rockets outside the capital, Kyiv, and a regional official said the northern city of Chernihiv saw regular shelling overnight, Ukrainian officials scoffed at the notion that Moscow was sincere about de-escalation in the country’s north and near the capital.
“The ‘decreased activity’ in the Chernihiv region was demonstrated by the enemy carrying out strikes on Nizhyn, including airstrikes, and all night long they hit Chernihiv,” regional Gov. Viacheslav Chaus said on the Telegram messaging app.
There were “no areas without sirens” in Ukraine, Vadym Denysenko, an adviser to the interior minister, told CNN, naming the Donbas in the east, Kyiv and Khmelnytsky, a western region where an industrial site was hit with no reported injuries.
In Washington, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said about 20% of the Russian forces arrayed around Kyiv have begun to “reposition” in the last 24 hours, possibly to resupply, and to refit and repair equipment in neighboring Belarus, Moscow’s ally. But none of those forces appeared to be returning to their “home garrison,” Kirby said, which is how the Pentagon would define withdrawal.
“If the Russians are serious about de-escalating, because that’s their claim, then they should send them home,” Kirby said. “But they’re not doing that.”