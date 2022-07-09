Who could replace Boris Johnson as British prime minister?

LONDON - The jockeying to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister was underway even before he announced his resignation on Thursday.
There will be no general election. Instead, the next leader of Britain will be chosen in a vote by dues paying members of the Conservative Party, which will remain in power. Although Johnson is under pressure to let someone else serve as caretaker prime minister, he said he would serve until a new leader is in place, which could take six weeks or longer.
Any Conservative lawmaker can put themselves forward for the role - provided they receive nominations from at least two colleagues. The party holds several rounds of secret-ballot votes to whittle down the field, eliminating the person with the fewest votes each time. The final two candidates are then put before the grass-roots members of the party, a group of about 200,000. They select the winner.
Here are some of the top contenders:
1. Penny Mordaunt
Penny Mordaunt, 49, is a junior trade minister who first became a member of Parliament in 2010. She has held a number of roles in government. In 2019, Mordaunt, a former Royal Navy reservist, became Britain's first female defense secretary. Johnson sacked her from that position shortly after he became prime minister (she had backed Jeremy Hunt, Johnson's rival, in the 2019 leadership contest). She reentered government a year later and was broadly seen to have been supportive of Johnson. An arch-Brexiteer, Mordaunt could appeal to the Brexit wing of the party. She best known outside of politics for having appeared in a now-defunct reality show.
2. Ben Wallace
Ben Wallace, the defense secretary for the past three years, was among senior ministers who urged Johnson to step down Thursday. But Wallace himself has not resigned, citing an "obligation to keep this country safe, no matter who is PM."
When asked during a Washington Post Live event in May about polling that showed him as the "people's favorite" to replace Johnson, Wallace said: "I'm so uninterested in a pitch for leadership. … I doubt I'd want to be prime minister, but I am a politician, so you can read that answer as you'd like."
Wallace, 52, has been a member of Parliament since 2005.
3. Rishi Sunak
The former Chancellor of the Exchequer - Britain's top finance minister - was a front-runner to replace Johnson until a scandal over his billionaire heiress wife's tax affairs earlier this year. His handling of the runaway inflation that sparked a cost-of-living crisis also caused Sunak's popularity to plummet. Along with his mentor, former health secretary Sajid Javid, he sparked the start of cabinet resignations when he stepped down Tuesday.
Sunak, 42, became chancellor in 2020 just as the coronavirus pandemic began, moving into the official residence next door to Johnson's on Downing Street. He was first elected to parliament in 2015 and had been dubbed "Dishy Rishi" by some British tabloids because of his charismatic presentations and slick use of social media.
"My parents sacrificed a great deal so I could attend good schools," Sunak, whose parents are immigrants with Indian roots, wrote on his official website.
4. Liz Truss
Liz Truss, Britain's first female Foreign Secretary, was quiet in the early stages of political turmoil this week. But she cut short a Group of 20 working trip in Indonesia on Thursday to fly back to Britain. After Johnson stepped down, she tweeted: "The PM has made the right decision," and she called for "calmness and unity now and to keep governing while a new leader is found."
Truss has generally won applause in Britain for her handling of the Ukraine war - and has been a target of criticism from Russia. Although she opposed the Brexit referendum in 2016, she has since said she regrets that vote, and she has been a prominent voice for the argument that Britain needs to rewrite the provisions on Northern Ireland in its post-Brexit trade agreement. As prime minister, she likely wouldn't offer the European Union the improved relationship its leaders are hoping for.
Truss, 46, entered Parliament in 2010 and previously served as minister for women and equalities.
5. Jeremy Hunt
A former foreign secretary and health minister, Hunt has managed big portfolios, but he was relegated to the backbenches of Parliament after he lost out to Johnson in a 2019 bid to lead the Conservative Party. He has been an outspoken critic of Johnson and pushed for a vote of no-confidence in June to oust him. Hunt chairs an influential committee that scrutinizes the government's management of health care and has been praised by some British media outlets as a steady hand.
A member of Parliament since 2005, Hunt, 55, has in-depth institutional knowledge of the party and climbed the political ranks under Prime Minister David Cameron. But his career has not been without bumps.
6. Sajid Javid
Sajid Javid, as health secretary, oversaw the latter stages of Britain's pandemic response. He was the first Cabinet minster to flee Johnson's government on Tuesday, writing in his resignation letter that he could "no longer continue in good conscience." In Parliament the next day, he said: "At some point, we have to conclude that enough is enough. I believe that point is now."
Javid, 52, was born in Britain to Pakistani immigrant parents. Unlike others around the Cabinet table, he attended a state school rather than receiving a fee-paying education. He studied economics and politics at Exeter University in southwest England.
He worked in finance, including as a vice president at Chase Manhattan Bank at age 25, before becoming a member of Parliament in 2010.
7. Tom Tugendhat
Tom Tugendhat, 49, is largely known as an outspoken backbench lawmaker and critic of Johnson's. He has been a member of Parliament since 2015, and is chair of the influential Commons Foreign Affairs Select Committee.
Before joining politics, he worked as a journalist in Lebanon and served in the British army. During a decade-long military career, he worked in both Iraq and Afghanistan. Tugendhat is known for tough foreign policy positions, and has called for a more critical British policy toward Beijing. He was placed under personal sanctions, by China in 2021, along with other members of Parliament.
8. Others
Other names being mentioned for the premiership include the new chancellor, Nadhim Zahawi, and recently fired minister and longtime Johnson frenemy Michael Gove. Attorney General Suella Braverman also said late Thursday that she would mount a leadership bid, although she remains a junior member of Johnson's government.