WHO warns you may catch coronavirus more than once

Catching COVID-19 once may not protect you from getting it again, according to the World Health Organization, a finding that could jeopardize efforts to allow people to return to work after recovering from the virus.
“There is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection,” the United Nations agency said in a statement.
The WHO guidance came after some governments suggested that people who have antibodies to the coronavirus could be issued an “immunity passport” or “risk-free certificate” that would allow them to travel or return to work, based on the assumption that they were safe from reinfection, according to the statement, issued Friday. People given such a certificate could ignore public-health guidance, increasing the risk of the disease spreading further.
Chile was the first country to announce plans to issue immunity cards based partly on antibody tests. This has raised concerns because the tests have proven unreliable elsewhere, and some people may get deliberately ill in order to obtain the card. The U.S. and others have nonetheless said they’re looking into the option.
While there’s a consensus that the key to ending the coronavirus pandemic is establishing co-called herd immunity, there are many unknowns. One is whether researchers can develop a safe and effective vaccine. Another is how long people who’ve recovered have immunity; reinfection after months or years is common with other human coronaviruses. Finally, it’s not clear what percentage of people must be immune to protect the “herd.” That depends on the contagiousness of the virus.
The WHO said it’s reviewing the scientific evidence on antibody responses to coronavirus, but as yet no study has evaluated whether the presence of antibodies “confers immunity to subsequent infection by this virus in humans.” And while many countries are currently testing for antibodies, these studies aren’t designed to determine whether people recovered from the disease acquire immunity, the agency said.
As the hunt for a vaccine continues around the world, the WHO has formed an international alliance to ensure that treatments are distributed fairly. French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation are involved in the alliance.
Russia comes to WHO’s defense as it slams US for coronavirus response
MOSCOW (Tribune News Service) – The World Health Organization is doing its job properly in the midst of the novel coronavirus crisis, said Russia on Saturday, batting back U.S. criticism of the international agency.
“I think the WHO is living up to its role as the leading and coordinating agency,” said Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in comments to Russian media. “Yes, it’s not ideal. But nobody is perfect.”
Earlier this month, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that his country would end its contributions to the WHO budget, arguing that lives had been lost because the WHO had mismanaged the health crisis and put too much faith in information from China, where the disease first transferred from animals to humans.
Trump argued that the WHO’s mistakes have allowed the virus to grow into a pandemic that has infected millions worldwide and led nearly 200,000 to die of COVID-19, the respiratory disease that the virus can cause.
But Lavrov said he thinks such criticism has little to do with the WHO’s performance.
“In my opinion, people want to use such attacks to justify one’s own approach, which came too late and wasn’t adequate.”
Trump has been roundly criticized for not taking the spread of the virus seriously until it had spread widely in America, as well as for leaving federal health agencies unprepared for such an outbreak.
Lavrov said the pandemic’s spread has also revealed problems in the European Union, weakening the bloc.
“Nation states are expressing the wish to be more reliant on themselves,” he said, adding that this was not a problem specific to the virus.
“It probably reflects a certain exhaustion. It’s absolutely obvious in the EU how stubborn and coercive the multinational and supranational bureaucracy can be.”
But he added that the virus can only be fought with cooperation.
Earlier this year, Russia was seeing fewer cases than Western Europe. But infection rates have since picked up. According to official data, there are now 74,600 confirmed cases in Russia, most of them in Moscow. Nationwide, about 680 people have died.