The World Health Organization warned Tuesday that young people are becoming the primary drivers of the spread of the novel coronavirus in many countries – a worrisome trend experts fear may grow in the United States as many colleges and schools begin to reopen.
Many nations in Asia, which had previously pushed infections to enviably low rates, have experienced surges in recent weeks at the same time that the age of those infected skewed younger.
"People in their 20s, 30s and 40s are increasingly driving the spread," Takeshi Kasai, the WHO's Western Pacific regional director, said at a news briefing on Tuesday. "The epidemic is changing."
More than half of confirmed infections in Australia and the Philippines in recent weeks have been in people younger than 40, WHO officials said, a stark contrast to predominantly older patients from the previous months. In Japan, 65 percent of recent infections occurred in people below age 40.
Because symptoms are often milder in the young, Kasai noted, many are unaware they are infected.
"This increases the risk of spillovers to the most vulnerable: the elderly, the sick, people in long-term care, people who live in densely populated urban areas and underserved rural areas," Kasai said.