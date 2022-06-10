Woman dead, several injured after car hits group in Berlin

BERLIN — A woman is dead and up to six people are in life-threatening condition after a car struck a school group in a busy shopping district in the German capital on Wednesday, officials said.
A 29-year-old German-Armenian man drove his Renault compact car onto the pavement of the west Berlin thoroughfare Kurfürstendamm and into a group of people at around 10:26 a.m. (6:26 p.m. Guam time), police said.
The person killed was a teacher from the central German state of Hesse who was visiting the city with her class. All of the injured were from the school group, including some 10th grade students and another teacher, the Hessian state government said.
The class was from Bad Arolsen in northern Hesse.
In addition to the deceased teacher, there were 14 injured members of the school group, including five or six people in life-threatening condition and three more seriously injured, a police spokesperson told dpa.
Information about the the patients' status was being constantly being updated, the source added.
The driver, who lives in Berlin, was detained shortly after the incident occurred. Police chief Barbara Slowik told broadcaster RBB late on Wednesday that police were investigating all possible motives or factors. The driver's potential psychological impairment could not be eliminated, but neither could anything else, she said. The police are not ruling out "anything" at the moment.
However, she said the incident was being investigated by the murder squad, rather than the investigators that probe terrorism, for example. "At the moment, we have no indications of a political act."
Earlier in the day, Slowik referred to the 29-year-old as a "suspect" who was now in hospital.
Posters with inscriptions were found in the car in addition to written documents stating views on Turkey, a top city security official, Iris Spranger, said.
She said the documents did not amount to a confession, denying what sources had previously told German media outlets, including dpa.
The man plowed into the pedestrians on the pavement, then returned to the road before hitting a car and crashing into a nearby perfume shop, police said. Afterward, a body could be seen lying near an intersection.
A vigil for the victims took place late on Wednesday at the historic Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church, near the scene of the crash. Among those in attendance were Minister for Family Affairs Lisa Paus and Berlin Mayor Franziska Giffey. There were also fire brigade and police emergency personnel as well as many ordinary citizens at the prayer service.
A spokesperson for the fire brigade told dpa that a post had been set up at the church to provide psychosocial emergency care for witnesses.
Several hours after the incident, the Europacenter shopping center was partially evacuated.
The reason was a closer examination of the perpetrator's car, which was parked opposite the large shopping center on the other side of the street. It was purely a precautionary measure in case there was something dangerous in the car, the police said.
Police searched the driver's flat in the west Berlin neighborhood of Charlottenburg with the support of a special task force, a spokesperson confirmed to dpa.
The mayor of Bad Arolsen, Marko Lambion, said it had been a "very sad" day for the town. "Our sympathy is with the teacher's family and our thoughts are of course with all the relatives and wish them strength and comfort at this difficult time," said the mayor.
According to the mayor, the class had just taken their final exams and wanted to go on the graduation trip to Berlin with their teacher. This had "of course been planned as a joyful event," Lambion said.
The location of the Wednesday morning incident was in the same area as an Islamist terrorist attack took place at a Berlin Christmas market there in 2016.
Tunisian national Anis Amri, a failed asylum seeker, drove a stolen lorry through the festive gathering in the square in front of the landmark church near Kurfürstendamm. Amri was shot dead in Italy several days after the attack.
Eleven people died in the immediate aftermath of the carnage, while another man who was severely injured died in October 2021. More than 70 people were injured.
The original driver of the truck was shot dead by the assailant in a hijacking hours before the market ramming.