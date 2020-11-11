"A sitting president making accusations of election fraud and insisting he will 'never give up.' Am I the only one seeing this and thinking, what kind of dictatorship is this?" Japanese land minister Kazuyoshi Akaba tweeted Tuesday, according to the Kyodo news agency.
"Where has our role model for democracy gone?" Akaba asked. But he soon deleted the remarks.
The tweet and the backpedaling highlighted a contradiction in international reactions to the U.S. presidential election: Many world leaders rushed to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden when it became clear he had won. But even a week after the election, few foreign officials have spoken out about President Donald Trump's refusal to concede and baseless accusations of voter fraud.
Akaba, one of the only high-level foreign officials to criticize Trump's handling of the election, later told reporters that he removed the tweet because he did not want to be "misinterpreted," adding that he felt "saddened by the division being caused by the election," and that he had viewed the United States as a "front-runner of democracy."
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga congratulated Biden on Saturday after U.S. news organizations called the election. Most U.S. allies have sent similar messages, including Trump-aligned leaders in Israel and Saudi Arabia.
On Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared a photograph of himself, in which he said he was speaking by phone with the former U.S. vice president. He appeared to be the first foreign leader to have spoken with Biden after his win. On Tuesday, asked by reporters about the call, Trudeau declined to go into details. "It is not my role to be weighing in any fashion into American electoral processes," Trudeau said.
Many Americans, including Trump, say the electoral battle is far from over. Trump has refused to accept the results of the election, mounting a variety of legal challenges, even though Biden's win now appears too large to challenge. "WE WILL WIN," Trump tweeted on Tuesday.
While some foreign governments, including major nations like China and Russia, have refrained from congratulating Biden, few have suggested that Trump won the vote and international election observers have criticized the president for making "baseless allegations."
Given the lengthy lame duck period between the election and the inauguration of a new president, U.S. allies might be hesitant to anger the Trump administration during the president's final months in office.
"Trump is still president for another two months and could act with vengeance if criticized," said Erik Brattberg, director of the Europe Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. "European leaders simply have nothing to gain right now by openly criticizing him and will instead resort to veiled criticisms and expressing hope for improved relations under President Biden."