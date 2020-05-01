SKorea: No new domestic coronavirus cases
SEOUL — South Korea reported on Thursday no new domestic coronavirus cases for the first time since its Feb. 29 peak, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
KCDC reported four new infections, all imported cases, taking the national tally to 10,765. The death toll rose by one to 247.
China opposes COVID-19 probe that presumes its guilt
SHANGHAI — China "resolutely opposes" any international inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic that presumes its guilt, said Le Yucheng, a vice-foreign minister, in comments published on Thursday.
Citing an interview Le gave to NBC, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on its website that Beijing firmly opposes a "politicized" international investigation aimed at stigmatizing China.
Venezuelan migrants in Colombia demand to travel home
BOGOTA — A large crowd of Venezuelan migrants held up traffic on a Bogota highway on Wednesday, demanding to be allowed to leave Colombia and return to Venezuela, as Colombia's coronavirus lockdown has crippled their ability to earn a living.
Some 500 migrants and a dozen buses were stranded near the toll booths that mark the northern border of Bogota, the Colombian capital, as migration authorities limited transport amid passage restrictions at the border.
There has been a mass movement of thousands of Venezuelans back to their economically devastated country since Colombia imposed a nationwide lockdown last month.
Venezuela has said 600 people are allowed to cross the border each day, to allow for testing and organizing of quarantines. Colombia's migration agency says Venezuela limits entrances to 300 per day.
"There are children here and we have no food to give them, we have no water, no resources, nor anywhere to stay. We are living on the street," Jesus Bolivar, 34, a Venezuelan doctor who has been in Colombia for over a year, told Reuters Wednesday morning.
Amazon city resorts to mass graves as deaths soar
MANAUS, Brazil — Deaths from the coronavirus outbreak have piled up so fast in the Amazon rainforest's biggest city that the main cemetery is burying five coffins at a time in collective graves.
Soon, the city may run out of coffins.
"It's chaos here," said Maria Garcia, who waited for three hours in a line of hearses to obtain a death certificate to be able to bury her 80-year-old grandfather, who died at dawn in his home of respiratory collapse.
Manaus, the capital of Amazonas state, was the first in Brazil to run out of intensive care units, but officials warned that several other cities are close behind as the country registered a record 6,276 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.
Brazil's Health Ministry reported 449 related deaths in the prior 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 5,466 out of 78,162 confirmed cases.