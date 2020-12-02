Biden invited to NATO summit 'early next year'
(Bloomberg News) — The North Atlantic Treaty Organization plans a summit in Brussels "early next year" after President-elect Joe Biden takes office, according to the alliance's chief.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said no specific date had been set yet for the in-person meeting of government heads of the 30-nation alliance. Biden is due to succeed President Donald Trump on Jan. 20.
"I have invited President-elect Joe Biden to a NATO summit in Brussels early next year," Stoltenberg said on Monday in the Belgian capital during a press conference where he previewed a Dec. 1-2 video conference of the alliance's foreign ministers. "I'm looking forward to working with him."
The NATO summit might take place in May or June, depending on Biden's other overseas travel plans, an alliance official said on the condition of anonymity.
NATO is keen to establish early contact with Biden after the U.S.-dominated alliance was shaken by Trump's vocal allegations that European countries spend too little on defense and his questions about the utility of the transatlantic military bond. Stoltenberg has praised Biden as a "strong supporter" of NATO.
US analyst: China gave vaccine candidate to NKorea's Kim
SEOUL (Reuters) — China has provided North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his family with an experimental coronavirus vaccine, a U.S. analyst said on Tuesday, citing two unidentified Japanese intelligence sources.
Harry Kazianis, a North Korea expert at the Center for the National Interest think tank in Washington, said the Kims and several senior North Korean officials had been vaccinated.
It was unclear which company had supplied its drug candidate to the Kims and whether it had proven to be safe, he added.
"Kim Jong Un and multiple other high-ranking officials within the Kim family and leadership network have been vaccinated for coronavirus within the last two to three weeks thanks to a vaccine candidate supplied by the Chinese government," Kazianis wrote in an article for online outlet 19FortyFive.