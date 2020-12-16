US sanctions 2 Iranians for probable death of former FBI agent
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration imposed sanctions Monday on two Iranian intelligence officials it holds responsible for the abduction, detention and probable death of Robert Levinson, a former FBI agent who disappeared in Iran almost 14 years ago.
Senior U.S. officials provided no evidence for their claims, so as not to compromise intelligence sources. The two officials designated are high-ranking officers in the Ministry of Intelligence and Security, the Iranian equivalent of the CIA.
The U.S. officials said the decision to publicly assign blame in Levinson's disappearance now, in the final weeks of President Donald Trump's time in office, was related to new information and the lengthy process of getting government lawyers to approve the decision.
But the timing also appears to be an attempt to narrow the parameters of any potential negotiations if President-elect Joe Biden seeks to rejoin the nuclear agreement with Iran that Trump abandoned in 2018. At least three Americans are currently detained in Iran.
Blast strikes oil tanker in Saudi Arabia; port shut
ISTANBUL — An explosion from an "external source" struck an oil tanker while it was in port in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia, early Monday, the ship's owner said in a statement. It caused hull damage but no injuries and was the latest in a series of attacks on tankers or oil installations in and around the kingdom amid a civil war in neighboring Yemen.
The Singapore-flagged ship, the BW Rhine, was conducting discharging operations when it was struck at 12:40 a.m. local time, according to Hafnia, the ship's owner, which said it was possible that "some oil had escaped from the vessel." A fire that broke out on board was extinguished and all 22 crew members were safe, the company said.
An alert from Britain's Maritime Trade Operations said that Jiddah's port was closed after the explosion amid "unconfirmed reports of a second vessel being involved in an incident."