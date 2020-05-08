Trump vetoes resolution limiting military authority against Iran
WASHINGTON (The Washington Post) — President Donald Trump on Wednesday vetoed a measure that would limit his authority to launch military strikes against Iran absent congressional approval – a long-expected move from the commander in chief that had been delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The measure, chiefly authored by Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., earned bipartisan support on Capitol Hill and came after Trump ordered a drone strike that killed top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani and several leaders of Iraqi militias in Baghdad. It first passed the Republican-controlled Senate in mid-February on a 55-to-45 vote, and the Democratic-led House passed it, 227-to-186, on March 11.
In a formal statement released by the White House, Trump called the measure a "very insulting resolution" that Democrats introduced as a wedge issue to divide Republicans ahead of the November elections.
Israel court clears Netanyahu to form government
JERUSALEM (Reuters) — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's indictment on corruption charges does not disqualify him from forming a government, Israel's top court said on Wednesday, paving the way for the veteran leader to remain in power.
In its ruling against opposition petitioners, the Supreme Court also found that Netanyahu's unity government deal with his election rival Benny Gantz does not violate the law, dismissing arguments that it unlawfully shields him in a corruption trial.
The ruling removes a critical legal hurdle to the coalition government the right-wing Netanyahu and centrist Gantz plan to swear in next week, following three inconclusive elections in the past year.
It also moves the country closer to ending its political deadlock as it grapples with the coronavirus crisis and its economic fallout.