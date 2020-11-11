US plans sanctions on Iranians for violence against protesters
WASHINGTON — The United States is expected to impose sanctions as early as next week on Iranians involved in a violent crackdown against anti-government demonstrations in Iran a year ago, three sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the sanctions announcement was timed to the one-year anniversary of what may have been the bloodiest repression of protesters in Iran since the Islamic Revolution in 1979.
One source said next week's designations would be a major action, covering multiple individuals as well as several dozen Iranian entities.
UK prime minister defeated on treaty-breaking Brexit laws
LONDON — Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered a heavy defeat in parliament's upper chamber on Monday over proposed laws that would allow him to breach Britain's EU exit treaty – a plan that has been criticized by President-elect Joe Biden.
The Internal Market Bill is designed to protect trade between Britain's four nations after Brexit. It contains clauses ministers say are needed to protect Northern Ireland's delicate status as part of the United Kingdom, but would also break international law in a "specific and limited" way.
The House of Lords voted to strip those clauses from the bill in a series of defeats for the ruling Conservative Party. The government does not have a majority in the Lords and even some high-profile Conservative members opposed the clauses.
US imposes sanctions on four Chinese officials over HK crackdown
WASHINGTON — The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on four more Chinese officials in Hong Kong's governing and security establishment over their alleged role in crushing dissent in the former British colony.
The Treasury and State Department identified the four as Deng Zhonghua, deputy director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office; Edwina Lau, deputy commissioner of police in Hong Kong, and Li Jiangzhou and Li Kwai-wah, two officials at the newly established national security office in Hong Kong.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the sanctions were for their role in implementing Hong Kong's new national security law. He said they would be barred from traveling to the United States, and any U.S.-related assets would be blocked.