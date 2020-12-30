World news briefs

Saudi court jails women's rights activist
DUBAI (Reuters) — A Saudi court on Monday sentenced prominent women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul to nearly six years in prison, her family said, after her conviction in a trial that has drawn international condemnation.
The verdict and sentence pose a challenge to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's relationship with U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, who has criticised Riyadh's human rights record.
Hathloul, 31, who has been held since 2018 following her arrest along with several other women's rights activists, will appeal the sentence, her sister said.
She was charged with seeking to change the Saudi political system and harming national security, Saudi newspapers Sabq and al-Shark al-Awsat said, under broad counter-terrorism laws.
The court suspended two years and 10 months of her sentence of five years and eight months – most already served since her arrest on May 15, 2018 – with a conditional release to follow, Hathloul's sister, Lina, said.
China sentences journalist to 4 years in prison for Wuhan reports
TAIPEI, Taiwan (The Washington Post) — A citizen journalist who documented the desperation of residents in Wuhan at the height of China's coronavirus outbreak was sentenced to four years in prison on Monday in a case that underlined Beijing's extreme sensitivity to criticism of its pandemic response.
In a closed-door trial that lasted less than three hours, authorities in Shanghai handed down the sentence to Zhang Zhan, 37, for "picking quarrels and provoking trouble," a charge often used against dissidents.
Zhang, a former lawyer turned activist, traveled to Wuhan in February, where she filmed from overwhelmed hospitals, neighborhoods and community centers, providing a rare window into the locked-down city. Her critical reports accusing the government of suppressing the voices of regular citizens and failing to inform residents of the reality of the situation contrasted with rosy state media coverage, one of the few sources of information. Zhang was detained in May.