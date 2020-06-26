Australia posts biggest one-day rise in virus cases in two months
SYDNEY — Australia's second most populous state is deploying ambulances and mobile test centers in a coronavirus testing blitz, and will use the military in quarantine operations, as the country recorded the biggest daily rise in cases in two months.
Victoria state said 33 people tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, marking nine days of double-digit new cases in the state. It has around 200 current cases out of a country total of 270.
Desperate to contain the outbreak, Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews said authorities are beginning a testing blitz across the worst-affected suburbs.
"We have ambulances and other vans that will literally be at the end of people's streets," Andrews told reporters in Melbourne.
"We will see these (case) numbers go up in coming days."
Latin America's deaths seen hitting nearly 390K by October
MEXICO CITY — The death toll from the coronavirus in Latin America is expected to skyrocket to 388,300 by October, with Brazil and Mexico seen accounting for two-thirds of fatalities as other nations in the region contain their outbreaks, researchers said on Wednesday.
The region has emerged as a new global hotspot for the fast-spreading pandemic as deaths surpassed 100,000 this week and cases have tripled from 690,000 one month ago to 2 million.
High poverty levels and large informal sectors – which mean many workers cannot afford to quarantine – have combined with overcrowding in cities and inadequate public health care, particularly in isolated rural communities, to hamstring Latin America's fight to stem the contagion.
Brazil is expected to exceed 166,000 deaths and Mexico 88,000, according to the forecast from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.
Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Guatemala and Peru are each forecast to see over 10,000 fatalities, while 15 nations including Paraguay, Uruguay and Belize are seen with fewer than 1,000 deaths each.
"Several Latin American countries are facing explosive trajectories, while others are containing infections effectively," said IHME Director Dr. Christopher Murray.
IHME researchers warned that the loss of life could surge even higher than the already-grim forecast if mandates on mask wearing and social distancing are relaxed.