NKorea: US in no position to criticize China
SEOUL — North Korea on Thursday said the United States is in no position to criticize China over Hong Kong or human rights when Washington threatens to "unleash dogs" to suppress anti-racism protests at home.
In an article carried by one of North Korea's main state-run newspapers, an unnamed spokesman for the international affairs department of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea criticized recent comments by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Speaking to Fox News on Sunday, Pompeo said recent actions by the Chinese Communist Party suggest it is "intent upon the destruction of Western ideas, Western democracies, Western values" and "puts Americans at risk."
Pompeo's remarks on Hong Kong, Taiwan, human rights and trade disputes were "nonsense" that slandered the leadership of the Communist Party of China, the WPK spokesman said.
Mexico reports record new infections, deaths
MEXICO CITY — Mexican health authorities reported 1,092 novel coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, the country's highest toll in one day so far, with total infections surging past 100,000 as the Latin American country emerges as a major center of the pandemic.
The number of deaths was more than twice the previous record, and daily infections were also at an all-time high of 3,912, although Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said some cases occurred several days earlier.
Lopez-Gatell attributed the sharp jump in the death toll to the results of a new mortality committee dedicated to better identifying which deaths in the country were caused by the virus.
Brazil sets record for daily coronavirus deaths
RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil registered a record number of daily deaths from the coronavirus for the second consecutive day, according to Health Ministry data released on Wednesday.
The nation recorded 1,349 new coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, and 28,633 additional confirmed cases, the data showed.
Brazil has now registered 32,548 deaths and 584,016 total confirmed cases.