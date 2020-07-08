Signs point to sabotage at Iran nuclear complex
(The Washington Post) — A massive explosion and fire at a highly sensitive Iranian nuclear facility last week was likely an act of sabotage, intelligence officials and weapons experts said Monday, but analysts were divided over the severity of the damage to Iran's nuclear program.
Satellite photos released over the weekend show a gaping hole in a large industrial building where Iranian technicians assembled machines that make enriched uranium. The building, on the grounds of Iran's sprawling Natanz uranium-enrichment complex, was rocked early Thursday by a mysterious blast that Iranian officials acknowledge caused "significant" damage.
A spokesman for Iran's nuclear energy agency on Monday said the country's security agencies knew the cause of the explosion but would provide no details for now, citing "security considerations." Other Iranian officials have publicly suggested that the United States or Israeli operatives were to blame, although neither country has acknowledged any involvement in the incident.
A Middle Eastern security official said in an interview that the damage was caused by a "huge explosive device" planted by Israeli operatives to "send a signal" to Tehran. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity, citing the sensitive nature of the intelligence and insisting that his name and nationality not be revealed.
NKorea: No intention to sit down with US
SEOUL (Reuters) — North Korea has no intention to sit down with the United States and urged South Korea to "stop meddling," a senior diplomat said on Tuesday, just as a U.S. envoy was due to visit Seoul in an effort to renew stalled nuclear talks with Pyongyang.
Kwon Jong Gun, director general for U.S. affairs at Pyongyang's foreign ministry, accused South Korea of misinterpreting Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui's earlier statement dismissing an "untimely rumor" about another summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump.
Choe said on Saturday that North Korea does not feel the need for a new summit, days after South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who had offered to mediate between Kim and Trump, suggested the two leaders meet again before the U.S. elections in November.
"It is just the time for it to stop meddling in others' affairs but it seems there is no cure or prescription for its bad habit," Kwon said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency.
"Explicitly speaking once again, we have no intention to sit face to face with the United States."