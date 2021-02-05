World news briefs

UN: Tigray conflict could spark broader destabilization
NEW YORK — A conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region could trigger broader destabilization in the country, U.N. aid chief Mark Lowcock told the Security Council on Wednesday as he warned that a dire humanitarian situation in the north was set to worsen.
Hundreds of thousands of people in Tigray have not received help and the United Nations has been unable to completely assess the situation because it does not have full and unimpeded access, according to Lowcock's notes for the closed virtual briefing of the 15-member Security Council.
He said there were reports of increasing insecurity elsewhere, which could be due to a vacuum created by the redeployment of Ethiopian troops to Tigray, and that the United Nations was concerned about the potential for broader national and regional destabilization.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed ordered air strikes and a ground offensive on Nov. 4 against Tigray's rulers – the Tigray People's Liberation Front – for defying his authority. Abiy's federal army ousted the TPLF from the regional capital Mekelle, but low-level fighting has continued.
In the region of more than 5 million people, thousands of people are believed to have died and 950,000 have fled their homes since fighting began.
EU rebuffs UK demand to soften Northern Ireland Brexit terms
DUBLIN/LONDON — The European Union on Wednesday rebuffed a British demand to extend a grace period for checks on goods going from Britain to Northern Ireland, saying the post-Brexit trade treaty gave London enough tools to solve the problems.
But it agreed to "work intensively" with Britain to resolve difficulties that have already impeded deliveries of goods, notably food, from other parts of the United Kingdom and caused shortages in supermarkets, even with a grace period still in force.
The dispute, which stems from Britain's exit from the EU's orbit on Jan. 1, threatens to reopen a rift that bedeviled years of Brexit talks, and further strain relations between the EU and its former member.
British minister Michael Gove sent a terse letter to European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic, demanding that grace periods for the transport of food from Britain to Northern Ireland be extended from a few months to at least two years.
Then, after a video call with Gove, Sefcovic told Irish RTE television that, under the terms of the post-Brexit trade deal signed in December, it was for Britain to resolve the problems.