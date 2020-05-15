Japan seeks to end state of emergency for most regions
TOKYO — Japan was expected to lift a state of emergency across a large part of the country on Thursday, but the capital Tokyo will remain under restrictions until there is a convincing containment of the coronavirus.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is scheduled to hold a news conference at 6 p.m. where media said he is expected to announce the lifting of the state of emergency for 39 of Japan's 47 prefectures, but not including Tokyo.
The world's third-largest economy declared a nationwide state of emergency a month ago, urging citizens to reduce person-to-person contact by 80% in an effort to slow the pace of new infections and ease the strain on medical services. The government had said it would reassess the situation in mid-May.
The declaration gives governors added authority to tell people to stay home and close schools and businesses, but there is no penalty for noncompliance.
Some nonessential businesses even in hard-hit areas have already started to reopen ahead of the government's review, and the scope of restrictions has varied across the country.
Canada, US likely to extend travel restrictions
OTTAWA/WASHINGTON — Canada and the United States appear likely to extend a ban on nonessential travel until June 21 amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, a Canadian government source and a top U.S. official said on Wednesday.
The two neighbors had agreed on April 18 to extend border restrictions until May 21 as cases of the disease continued to rise in both nations. Canada is now pressing for the measures to remain for another month.
"It's too early to lift the restrictions, so we're working toward an extension," said one Canadian government source, describing the talks with Washington as positive.
Chad Wolf, acting U.S. Department of Homeland Security secretary, said later on Wednesday that restrictions across the borders with Canada and Mexico would likely be extended.
Speaking to reporters in San Diego, Wolf said officials from Canada and Mexico were willing to continue the measures "at least in the short term."
Separately, a Mexican government source said an extension for a limited period seemed likely.