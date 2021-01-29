UK lockdown will last until at least March 8
(Bloomberg) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson put England on notice that the national virus lockdown will continue for at least another six weeks, with schools staying closed and new border quarantine rules coming into force.
A day after the British death toll passed 100,000, Johnson said the government will review the impact of pandemic measures and the effectiveness of the vaccine program in mid-February.
But the soonest restrictions could begin to be eased and schools fully reopened is March 8, he said, and some rules will be tightened.
In an attempt to stop dangerous mutant strains of the virus entering the U.K., new 10-day hotel quarantine measures will be imposed on all passengers arriving from hot spot regions such as South America, South Africa and Portugal.
"Everyone yearns to know how much longer we must endure these restrictions, with all their consequences for jobs, livelihoods and most tragically of all, the life chances of our children," Johnson told members of Parliament on Wednesday. "We will not persist for a day longer than is necessary, but nor can we relax too soon."
Singapore detains teen who allegedly planned mosque attacks
(Reuters) — Singapore has detained a 16-year-old accused of intending to attack two mosques, plans authorities said were inspired by the killing of Muslim worshippers in Christchurch, New Zealand, in March 2019.
The boy, an unnamed Christian of Indian ethnicity, had purchased a tactical vest online and had intended to also buy a machete at the time of his arrest in December, the Internal Security Department said in a statement on Wednesday.
He had conducted reconnaissance of the mosques near his home, intended to livestream his attack and prepared statements that referenced Christchurch attacker Brenton Tarrant, who is serving life imprisonment for killing 51 Muslim worshippers and injuring dozens of others on March 15, 2019.
"He could only foresee two outcomes to his plan: that he is arrested before he is able to carry out the attacks, or he executes the plan and is thereafter killed by the Police," the ISD said, adding he planned to carry out the attack on the anniversary of the Christchurch killings.