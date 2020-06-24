Serb vote hands president's party total power
(Bloomberg) — Serbia's president led his party to a landslide victory in general elections boycotted by the opposition, securing a crushing majority in a country that's at the center of a struggle for influence among global powers.
Aleksandar Vucic's Serbian Progressive Party won 61.6% of Sunday's vote, according to partial official results with 71% of polling stations counted.
Boosted by the boycott from opposition leaders and turnout marred by fear of the coronavirus, the result is enough for his party to change any law uncontested. It also eclipses the majorities held by ruling parties across Europe, save those of Russia and Belarus.
Australia's fires blew smoke 19 miles into the sky
(The Washington Post) — Australia's recent fire season was so extreme that it altered large-scale wind patterns more than 10 miles overhead, in an upper layer of the atmosphere called the stratosphere, which normally isn't affected by events on Earth's surface, a new study has found.
This never-before-seen behavior, described in a recent study in Geophysical Research Letters, can be traced back to violent, fire-induced thunderclouds that formed above active fire zones in southeastern Australia around the start of the year.
These "pyrocumulonimbus" events, or pyroCbs for short, injected enormous plumes of smoke into the lower stratosphere, one of which circumnavigated the globe while rising to an unprecedented height of over 19 miles and spinning up its own winds, which circled the plume for more than two months. Two other plumes also triggered weaker, shorter-lived wind vortices in the stratosphere.