Trudeau's Liberals on track to win Canada election
MONTREAL/OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals are on track to win the Canadian election, the CBC and CTV television networks projected as results trickled in, but they look set to fall short of their goal for a decisive, majority win.
Trudeau heads a government with a minority of House of Commons seats that relies on the support of other parties to pass legislation. He called an election two years early in hopes of securing a parliamentary majority.
CBC and CTV said the Liberal government would hold a minority of seats in the House of Commons.
Elections Canada showed the Liberals leading in 155 electoral districts nationally, the same number they held before the election, including 109 in vote-rich Ontario and Quebec.
"It's a Groundhog Day election," said Gerald Baier, a professor of political science at University of British Columbia. "It seems that ambivalence has stayed (from the 2019 election)."
Rivals allege mass fraud as Russian pro-Putin party wins big majority
MOSCOW — Opponents accused Russian authorities of mass fraud on Monday after the ruling United Russia party, which supports President Vladimir Putin, won a bigger than expected parliamentary majority despite unease over living standards.
With 99.9% of ballots counted, the Central Election Commission said United Russia had won nearly 50% of the vote, with its nearest rival, the Communist Party, taking just under 19%.
The scale of the victory means United Russia will have more than two-thirds of deputies in the 450-seat State Duma lower house of parliament. This will enable it to continue to push through laws without having to rely on other parties.
United Russia, a party that Putin helped found, had always been expected to win. Its most vociferous critics, allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, were prevented from taking part in the election after a court branded them extremists in June.
Pre-vote surveys had suggested that discontent over years of faltering living standards and corruption allegations would dent United Russia's support. In the event, near final official results showed it securing around only 4% less than the last time a similar election was held in 2016.
The U.S. State Department said the election conditions had not been conducive to free and fair proceedings, Britain's foreign ministry called the vote a setback for democratic freedom, and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the bloc noted reports of serious violations.
Up to 200 Communist protesters who felt cheated gathered for a demonstration in Moscow on Monday evening as police looked on.
Candidates opposed to United Russia in the capital had been ahead in more than half of 15 electoral districts, but all lost after electronic voters were added in.