Fire destroys Europe's largest migrant camp
A massive fire destroyed Europe's largest camp for asylum seekers Wednesday, displacing 12,500 migrants on the Greek island of Lesbos who were supposed to be under coronavirus quarantine and leaving them with no obvious place to go.
After helicopters doused the final embers, authorities said some camp residents appear to have started the fire as a protest over new mandatory quarantine measures amid a coronavirus outbreak at the site. But they said the investigation was not complete.
"The combination of migration and the pandemic in these conditions creates a situation that is extremely demanding to manage," said George Koumoutsakos, Greece's deputy migration and asylum minister.
Video showed people fleeing the camp overnight, the sky orange and yellow, as the camp's tents and shipping containers were engulfed in flames. Some migrants, attempting to make their way to the island's main town, were met by police. By morning, the camp was little more than charred husks and collapsed buildings. One photo showed a razed olive grove, once crowded with tents, where only two portable toilets remained standing.
Dozens of Austrians puzzled after receiving US stimulus checks
BERLIN — Hundreds of people have cashed U.S. stimulus checks at Austrian banks in recent months.
Some of them appeared puzzled by the unexpected payments or were ineligible for the payouts, according to bank officials and Austrian media reports.
One of the Austrians who claimed to have received such an erroneous check, pensioner Manfred Barnreiter, 73, told Austria's public broadcaster ORF that he at first believed his check to be part of a sophisticated fraud scheme.
"We quietly went to the bank .. where we were told they'll see if it's real," Barnreiter told ORF. "Three days later, we had the money in our bank account."
He and his wife received $1,200 each, although neither is a U.S. resident or holds U.S. citizenship – key eligibility requirements. Barnreiter briefly worked in the United States in the 1960s and still receives a small pension from that period of employment, he said.
It is unclear how many U.S. checks were cashed in Austria by ineligible recipients. Similar instances have been reported in other countries.