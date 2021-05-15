World news briefs

American, Swiss hikers die trying to scale Mount Everest
(New York Daily News) — An American man climbing Mount Everest became one of the season's first casualties when he died Wednesday night.
Puwei Liu, identified only as a U.S. national, had reached the climbing feature named the Hillary Step, between South Col and the summit, but had to turn back due to snow blindness and exhaustion, according to Chhang Dawa of the expedition organizer, Seven Summit Treks, in Nepal.
Sherpas helped Liu back to South Col, but were unable to save him.
A Swiss climber, 41-year-old Abdul Waraich, also died after reaching the peak.
"We sent two additional Sherpas with oxygen and food," Dawa wrote. "Unfortunately, the Sherpas couldn't save him."
Black Brazilians protest racism, police violence
(Reuters) — Black Brazilians demonstrated in the country's two largest cities on Thursday to protest against racism and police violence toward their communities in a local version of the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States, with some accusing the country's president of genocide.
They were also protesting what they called the "false" anniversary of the abolition of slavery, officially marked for the day in 1888 when the Brazilian monarch's daughter, Princess Isabel, signed the law freeing slaves.
Black Brazilians celebrate the end of slavery on Nov. 20, the anniversary of the killing of Zumbi, a figure of resistance against slavery and the last leader of a runaway slaves community called Palmares.
Around 1,000 people marched through downtown Rio de Janeiro in the evening holding candles and signs saying, "Don't kill me, kill racism," and accusing far-right President Jair Bolsonaro of genocide through police violence.
Other signs decried the shooting deaths of 28 people in a slum called Jacarezinho on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro a week ago during an operation that police said targeted drug traffickers.
Human rights activists accused the police of "extrajudicial killings" saying many of the dead where not under investigation. A Supreme Court justice said he saw signs of "arbitrary execution" in the raid on Jacarezinho.