Death toll rises as Azeris, Armenians say civilian areas under fire
YEREVAN/BAKU (Reuters) — Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other on Monday of attacking civilian areas and said the death toll was rising from the deadliest fighting in the South Caucasus region for more than 25 years.
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg added his voice to calls for an immediate end to the clashes over Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountain enclave that belongs to Azerbaijan under international law but is populated and governed by ethnic Armenians.
But prospects for a ceasefire appeared remote after fighting intensified at the weekend, with hundreds killed in clashes involving artillery, tanks and fighter planes since Sept. 27.
Azerbaijan said Azeri cities outside Nagorno-Karabakh had been struck, taking the fighting closer to territory from which pipelines carry Azeri gas and oil to Europe.
England lost 16K new coronavirus cases, blames computer glitch
LONDON (The Washington Post) — An epic fail of a simple computer program "lost" nearly 16,000 new coronavirus cases in England for more than a week, British public health officials said.
Everyone who tested positive was informed. But the cases were left out of the daily totals between Sept. 25 and Friday and ignored by contact tracers during that time. Given the average number of in-person contacts, that means as many as 50,000 people may have been exposed without being called about it.
By Monday morning, only half of the 16,000 who tested positive had gotten a contact tracing call. The other half "should be contacted as soon as possible," said Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who was excoriated in the House of Commons by lawmakers.
Nobel Prize in medicine awarded for discovery of hepatitis C
(The Washington Post) — The Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine was awarded Monday to researchers from the United States and Britain whose discoveries helped save millions of lives from the ravages of blood-borne hepatitis, a major global health problem that causes cirrhosis and liver cancer.
Harvey Alter, then a clinical scientist at a National Institutes of Health blood bank, showed that the chronic form of hepatitis disease, known as hepatitis C, was blood-borne and probably caused by a virus.
Years later, British-born virologist Michael Houghton – then working for the pharmaceutical company Chiron – found a way to clone the virus and to identify antibodies created against it by the immune system; this led to the development of ways to screen and eliminate the virus from the blood supply. Through genetic analysis, then-Washington University in St. Louis researcher Charles Rice characterized the machinery of the virus and set scientists on a path to finding a cure.