Canada vows to fight racism at home
OTTAWA — Canadian Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his rivals in the opposition vowed on Monday to fight racism at home as violent protests continued in the United States following the death of a black man in police custody in Minneapolis last week.
Thousands staged a peaceful protest on Saturday in Toronto to demand answers in the death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet, a 29-year-old black woman who fell from her 24th-floor apartment balcony last week while police were present.
Vancouver and other Canadian cities also held peaceful protests over the weekend, but tensions flared after a march in Montreal on Sunday when protesters smashed windows and set fires.
Trudeau addressed "young black Canadians" during his daily news conference, saying: "I want you to know that I am listening and that your government will always stand with you. Together, we will keep taking meaningful action to fight racism and discrimination in every form."
Venezuela's Maduro to visit Iran, sign agreements
CARACAS — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday said he would visit Iran shortly to sign cooperation agreements in energy and other sectors, after Iran sent five fuel tankers to the gasoline-starved South American country.
"I am obliged to go to personally thank the people," Maduro said in a state television address, without providing a date for the visit.
Khalilzad upbeat on intra-Afghan peace talks
WASHINGTON — The U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan sounded upbeat on Monday about the chances for peace talks starting between the Kabul government and the Taliban militant group but suggested further prisoner releases were needed first.
Speaking to reporters, U.S. Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad also sought to play down an independent U.N. experts report that ties between the Taliban and al-Qaida remain close despite the Taliban's pledge to cut such links.
Khalilzad, who helped broker a Feb. 29 U.S.-Taliban troop-withdrawal agreement, said the Afghan government has freed 2,400 to 2,500 Taliban prisoners since that pact was reached and the militant group has freed more than 400 government detainees in return.
"We are in a good place," Khalilzad said, adding that levels of violence in Afghanistan have remained relatively low since May's Eid al-Fitr ceasefire. "We are optimistic that finally we're moving forward to the start of the intra-Afghan negotiations."