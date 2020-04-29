More than 2.2K Indonesians died with coronavirus symptoms
(Reuters) — More than 2,200 Indonesians have died with acute symptoms of COVID-19 but were not recorded as victims of the disease, a Reuters review of data from 16 of the country's 34 provinces showed.
Three medical experts said the figures indicated the national death toll was likely to be much higher than the official figure of 765.
Indonesia has one of the lowest testing rates in the world and some epidemiologists say that has made it harder to get an accurate picture of the extent of infections in the world's fourth most populous country.
El Salvador authorizes use of lethal force against gangs
SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) — El Salvador President Nayib Bukele on Sunday authorized the use of "lethal force" by police and military against gang members to crack down on heightened violence amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Central American country reported 24 homicides on Friday, the worst one-day toll since Bukele took office in June, prompting him to order a 24-hour lockdown in prisons housing gang members.
By late afternoon on Sunday, police had registered another 29 murders, prompting Bukele to introduce tougher measures against gangs he said were taking advantage of the fact security forces were busy helping to contain the virus outbreak.
British PM says too risky to relax lockdown
LONDON (Reuters) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson returned to work on Monday after recovering from COVID-19 and warned that it was still too dangerous to relax a stringent lockdown wreaking havoc on Britain's economy, for fear of a deadly second outbreak.
Looking healthy again after a life-threatening bout of the coronavirus, Johnson compared the disease to an invisible street criminal whom Britons were wrestling to the floor.
"If we can show the same spirit of unity and determination as we've all shown in the past six weeks then I have absolutely no doubt that we will beat it," the 55-year-old said outside his Downing Street home, a month and a day after testing positive.
"I ask you to contain your impatience because I believe we are coming now to the end of the first phase of this conflict and in spite of all the suffering we have so nearly succeeded."