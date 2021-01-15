Italy thrown into crisis as Renzi sinks government
ROME (The Washington Post) — Italy now has a political crisis on top of a surging pandemic.
A rickety truce in the country's ruling coalition broke apart Wednesday, when former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi withdrew his small party's support for the government, plunging the country into political chaos.
Analysts still think the likeliest scenario is that the current prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, can cobble together a new majority and stay on the job. Renzi, trying to revive his own career and clout, even left the door ajar to some kind of compromise.
But if Conte fails to win a new majority, far more significant political changes could upend a country contending not only with the virus but also its deepest recession on record. Italy could wind up with an unelected unity government – or new elections that bring the far right to power.
HK police arrest 11 on suspicion of aiding activists' escape attempt
HONG KONG (Reuters) — Hong Kong police have arrested 11 people over suspected crimes related to assisting a group of 12 pro-democracy activists accused of attempting to flee the city by boat for Taiwan last year, local media and activists reported on Thursday.
Those arrested, ages 18 to 72, according to local broadcaster RTHK, included eight men and three women.
Daniel Wong, a lawyer who tried to help the 12 people detained in mainland China last August, was among those arrested.
Wong wrote on Facebook that police arrived at his apartment at 6 a.m. local time.
UK study: COVID-19 infection gives some immunity for at least 5 months
LONDON (Reuters) — People who have had COVID-19 are highly likely to have immunity to it for at least five months, but there is evidence that those with antibodies may still be able to carry and spread the virus, a UK study of health care workers has found.
Preliminary findings by scientists at Public Health England showed that reinfections in people who have COVID-19 antibodies from a past infection are rare – with only 44 cases found among 6,614 previously infected people in the study.
But experts cautioned that the findings mean people who contracted the disease in the first wave of the pandemic in the early months of 2020 may now be vulnerable to catching it again.
They also warned that people with so-called "natural immunity" – acquired through having had the infection – may still be able carry the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in their nose and throat, and could unwittingly pass it on.