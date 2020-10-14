Sources: US moves forward on 3 arms sales to Taiwan
WASHINGTON (Reuters) — The White House is moving forward with three sales of advanced weaponry to Taiwan, sending in recent days a notification of the deals to Congress for approval, five sources familiar with the situation said on Monday.
The move in the run-up to the Nov. 3 U.S. election, first reported by Reuters, is likely to anger China, which considers Taiwan a wayward province that it has vowed to reunite with the mainland, by force if necessary.
Reuters broke the news in September that as many as seven major weapons systems were making their way through the U.S. export process as the Trump administration ramps up pressure on China.
Asked for a response to Monday's news, the Chinese embassy urged Washington in an emailed statement to stop arms sales to and military ties with Taiwan, "lest it should gravely harm China-US relations and cross-Strait peace and stability."
In the emailed statement, an embassy representative said: "China consistently and firmly opposes US arms sales to Taiwan and has firm resolve in upholding its sovereignty and security."
Libya reopens biggest oil field, giving OPEC+ a new headache
(Bloomberg) — Libya took a major step toward reviving its battered oil industry by reopening its biggest field, presenting a new headache for OPEC+ as the alliance of major producers tries to curb global supplies.
The National Oil Corp., Libya's state energy company, lifted force majeure on the western deposit of Sharara and instructed its operator to resume production, according to a statement on Sunday. The field will initially pump 40,000 barrels of crude a day, before reaching its capacity of almost 300,000 barrels next week, a person with knowledge of the situation said.
That would double overall output in Libya to around 600,000 barrels daily, said the person, who asked not to be identified because they aren't authorized to speak to media.
Crude from Sharara has begun reaching storage tanks at the port of Zawiya, another person said.
Sharara's reopening follows a truce in Libya's long-running civil war that's already led to many oil fields and ports in the east starting up after an almost total shutdown since January.