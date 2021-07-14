2 found guilty of sedition in Jordan
BEIRUT (Los Angeles Times) — A Jordanian court Monday found both a relative of King Abdullah II and his former top confidant guilty of sedition and incitement against the crown, concluding that both men engaged in a conspiracy that exposed a shocking level of intrigue and estrangement inside the royal household.
The two men were accused of forging a "criminal project" involving Prince Hamzah, the king's half-brother and former heir to the throne, to spread chaos against the monarch, according to a televised statement from the military judge presiding over the closed-door trial.
Bassem Awadallah, the former confidant, and Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, a cousin of the king, each received a sentence of 15 years with hard labor. Prince Hamzah was not arrested, and Abdullah has said the dispute with him would be resolved within the royal family.
6 killed as South African riots spread
(Bloomberg) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation for the second time in two days after protests triggered by last week's incarceration of his predecessor claimed six lives, forced businesses to shut and weakened the currency.
The riots began in former President Jacob Zuma's home base of KwaZulu-Natal province and spread to the nation's economic hub of Gauteng over the weekend, disrupting commerce and transport networks. Authorities arrested more than 200 people and worked to disperse hundreds of protesters who targeted stores across the two regions, the police said in a statement on Sunday.
A key trade route in the country's eastern KwaZulu-Natal was shut after trucks were torched on Friday night and the looting of malls followed. Standard Bank Group Ltd., Africa's biggest lender, closed its branches in protest-hit areas. Retailers Pick n Pay Stores Ltd., Woolworths Holdings Ltd. and Massmart Holdings Ltd., a unit of Walmart Inc., were among the companies to shut outlets.
"Yesterday was very chaotic. The shops that were open were looted," Christian Sosibo, a resident of Johannesburg's poor, densely populated Hillbrow suburb, said on Monday. "Today has been very quiet but the shops are closed, nothing much is happening but the police are alert."
Agents arrest Venezuela opposition leader
(Miami Herald) — The Nicolás Maduro regime arrested former opposition deputy Freddy Guevara on Monday, pulling him out of his car on a Caracas highway, while another group of policemen surrounded the residence of Venezuelan opposition chief Juan Guaidó without actually detaining him.
Guaidó, who spoke to journalists after the government agents left, confirmed that Guevara was forced to get out of his vehicle at the Prados del Este highway in the country's capital and that the opposition did not know where he is.
"I don't know the whereabouts of Freddy Guevara. He is missing at this time, " said Guaidó while adding that the Maduro police also forced their way into his building without any kind of court order, or displaying any type of identification.
The raids were carried out just as the United States announced that it was lifting some of its sanctions on the Venezuelan regime.
Florida Sen. Marco Rubio highlighted the fact in a Twitter message. "At the very moment the #MaduroRegime was abducting one prominent member of the opposition & surrounding the home of @jguaido trying to abduct him the Biden Administration was announcing it was removing a sanction on the regime in #Venezuela," he wrote.
The Biden administration lifted on Monday some of the sanctions that blocked natural gas deals with Venezuela, but maintains a long list of sanctions that prohibit the sales of Venezuelan crude in international markets and the movement through the international financial system of the personal fortunes belonging to key regime members.
Former informant arrested in Haiti, DEA official says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) — One of the Haitian-American men arrested on suspicion of taking part in the assassination of Haiti's president last week had been an informant to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, a DEA official said on Monday.
Haitian authorities last week arrested two Haitian-American men, Joseph Vincent, 55, and James Solages, 35, and charged them with joining 26 Colombians in the fatal attack on Haitian President Jovenel Moise.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, declined to say which of the two men had been an informant. The suspect was not an active informant at the time of the assassination, a law enforcement source said.