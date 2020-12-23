Japan PM shies away from calling state of emergency
TOKYO (Reuters) — Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga reiterated there was no need for Japan to enter a national state of emergency, even as health groups declared their own state of emergency for the medical system as coronavirus infection rates continue to rise.
Suga said on Monday evening the head of the government's expert panel on the coronavirus pandemic had told him "we're not there yet" with regards to calling a state of emergency. Suga was responding during an interview on national television.
Suga has been struggling with falling approval ratings, with polls showing the public disapproves of how he has handled the pandemic.
Japan has seen a rise in new infection rates in recent weeks, with a record 2,154 people hospitalized as of Monday, according to national broadcaster NHK.
A group of national medical associations called their own state of medical emergency on Monday, warning the system was under considerable strain from the pandemic.
Lawmaker: Lithuania may legalize gay civil partnerships next year
(Thomson Reuters Foundation) — Lithuania looks set to legalize same-sex civil partnerships next year, but gay marriage could be up to a decade away, according to the country's only openly LGBT+ lawmaker – elected this year after appearing on the campaign trail in full drag.
The Baltic nation's constitution says marriage can only be between a man and a woman, and Tomas Raskevicius said a constitutional amendment allowing same-sex marriage would struggle to gain enough support in the next few years.
He is confident, however, that registered partnerships for same-sex couples will become law before the next parliamentary election due in 2024.
"We're going to submit the bill in the spring session in March," Raskevicius, 31, who represents the newly established Freedom Party, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in a phone interview.
The bill's introduction within the current parliamentary term was a condition of the opposition Liberal Party for joining the ruling coalition.