NKorea reports another disease outbreak amid battle against COVID
SEOUL (Reuters) — North Korea has reported an outbreak of an unidentified intestinal epidemic Thursday, potentially adding to strains on the isolated country's health care system which is battling an unprecedented COVID-19 wave.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent medicines to the western port city of Haeju on Wednesday to help patients suffering from the "acute enteric epidemic" as soon as possible, according to the North's state media KCNA.
It did not report the number of people affected, or elaborate what the disease was, but enteric refers to the gastrointestinal tract.
"(Kim) stressed the need to contain the epidemic at the earliest date possible by taking a well-knit measure to quarantine the suspected cases to thoroughly curb its spread, confirming cases through epidemiological examination and scientific tests," KCNA said.
Investigators: Brazil police find remains in search for UK journalist
ATALAIA DO NORTE, Brazil (Reuters) — Police have found human remains in their search for British journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian indigenous expert Bruno Pereira after a suspect confessed to killing them in the Amazon rainforest, investigators said Wednesday.
The suspect, a fisherman who had clashed with Pereira over his efforts to combat illegal fishing in indigenous territory, led police to a remote burial site where the remains were unearthed, detective Eduardo Fontes told a news conference.
The news marks a grim conclusion to a case that has raised global alarm, hanging over President Jair Bolsonaro at a regional summit and stirring concern in the British Parliament.
Phillips, a freelance reporter who has written for the Guardian and the Washington Post, was doing research for a book on the trip with Pereira, a former head of isolated and recently contacted tribes at federal indigenous affairs agency Funai.
EU restarts legal action against UK in clash on planned Brexit bill
LONDON (Bloomberg) — The European Union is restarting legal proceedings against the U.K. as Brussels prepares for a drawn-out fight over London's move to override part of the Brexit deal.
The U.K.'s planned legislation announced earlier this week is a breach of international law, Maros Sefcovic, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, told reporters on Wednesday. He added that the U.K. proposal to eliminate the role of the European Court of Justice in governing disputes was a further breach.
"Let there be no doubt: There is no legal, nor political justification whatsoever for unilaterally changing an international agreement," Sefcovic said. "Opening the door to unilaterally changing an international agreement is a breach of international law as well. Let's call a spade a spade: This is illegal."
The simmering yearslong dispute between the U.K. and EU is heating back up, with the bloc restarting legal proceedings against the U.K. over London's proposed bill. The legislation would give British ministers the power to unilaterally rewrite the bulk of the Northern Ireland protocol, which keeps the area in the EU's single market while creating a customs border with the rest of the U.K.