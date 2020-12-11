US Senate backs massive arms sales to UAE
WASHINGTON (Reuters) — An effort to stop President Donald Trump's high-tech weapons deals with the United Arab Emirates fell short on Wednesday in the U.S. Senate as Trump's fellow Republicans opposed resolutions of disapproval seeking to block the sale of drones and advanced F-35 fighter jets.
The Senate voted 50-46 and 49-47, mostly along party lines, to stop consideration of the resolutions, killing them at least until President-elect Joe Biden takes office on Jan. 20.
Biden, a Democrat, is expected to review the sales.
Early on Wednesday, the Trump administration had issued a formal notice of its intention to veto the measures if they passed the Senate and House of Representatives.
The White House said the sales support U.S. foreign policy and national security objectives by "enabling the UAE to deter increasing Iranian aggressive behavior and threats" in the wake of its recent peace deal with Israel.
Backers of the sale also described the UAE as an important U.S. partner in the Middle East.
Migrant caravans head to US border
(Bloomberg News) — President-elect Joe Biden says his priorities when he takes office next month will be the pandemic and economic recovery, but he's facing another crisis that won't wait: a wave of desperate migrants on his southern border.
Two ruinous hurricanes that wrecked and flooded swathes of Central America last month have increased the number of families planning a risky journey northward. And after a year of travel bans and soaring unemployment, demand to reach the U.S. was already high.
"There are going to be caravans, and in the coming weeks it will increase," said Jose Luis Gonzalez, coordinator of the Guatemala Red Jesuita con Migrantes, a nongovernmental organization. "People are no longer scared of the coronavirus. They're going hungry, they've lost everything and some towns are still flooded."
Biden has pledged to abolish many of the migration policies of Donald Trump, including prolonged detention and separation of families, which were designed to deter illegal migration. This encourages more impoverished Central Americans to make the trip and test the Biden administration, said Gonzalez.
"When there is a change in government in the U.S. or Mexico, caravans start to move because they are testing the waters to see how authorities respond," he said. "What they see is that the one who said he was going to build a wall and hated Latinos is on his way out."