China imposes sanctions on US senators
BEIJING — China announced "corresponding sanctions" against the United States on Monday after Washington penalized senior Chinese officials over the treatment of Uighur Muslims in its Xinjiang region.
China's move comes as relations between the world's two biggest economic powerhouses have slumped over disagreements on issues including the coronavirus pandemic, trade, Huawei and a sweeping national security law imposed on Hong Kong.
The sanctions targeted Sens. Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio, Rep. Chris Smith, Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback and the U.S. Congressional-Executive Commission on China.
Funeral of Seoul mayor held amid accusations of sex abuse
SEOUL — Friends, family and colleagues attended the small funeral Monday for the longtime mayor of Seoul, one of the country's most prominent elected officials, who leaves a complex legacy amid accusations of sexual harassment.
Mayor Park Won-soon was found dead on Friday; he left a note thanking and apologizing to "everyone." Police did not give a cause of death but said there was no sign of foul play.
His death came days after a city official who served as Park's secretary filed a complaint alleging the 64-year-old had sexually harassed her, prompting a police investigation.
A lawyer and rights activists who have helped the former secretary said on Monday that Park had repeatedly made unwanted physical contact with her and sent photos of himself in underwear and lurid text messages.
Sources: Lebanese man freed by US after secret talks
BEIRUT — A Lebanese man accused of financing Hezbollah was freed from jail in the United States last month as a result of indirect contacts between Tehran and Washington that are expected to yield more releases, three senior Middle East officials said.
Kassim Tajideen was released on June 11, according to the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons, and arrived in Lebanon last week. Two of the sources said his release was part of the same track that last year yielded the release of Nizar Zakka, a Lebanese businessman with U.S. permanent residency, from Iran, and Sam Goodwin, a U.S. citizen, from Syria.
Tajideen was released due to health concerns and reports that the release was part of a backroom deal were false, a Department of State spokesperson said.
US rejects China's claims in South China Sea
WASHINGTON — The United States on Monday rejected China's disputed claims to offshore resources in most of the South China Sea, a move that Beijing criticized as inciting tensions in the region and which highlighted an increasingly testy relationship.
China has offered no coherent legal basis for its ambitions in the South China Sea and for years has been using intimidation against other Southeast Asian coastal states, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.
"We are making clear: Beijing's claims to offshore resources across most of the South China Sea are completely unlawful, as is its campaign of bullying to control them," said Pompeo, a prominent China hawk within the Trump administration.