England enters new national lockdown
LONDON — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday ordered England into a new national lockdown to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases that threatens to overwhelm parts of the health system before a vaccine program reaches a critical mass.
The announcement came just hours after the government hailed Britain's success in becoming the first country to begin rolling out the vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca against COVID-19.
Johnson said a new, more contagious variant of the coronavirus first identified in the United Kingdom and now present in many other countries was spreading at great speed and immediate action was needed to slow it down.
Japan: Decision on state of emergency by Thursday
TOKYO — A Japanese government decision on a state of emergency in and around Tokyo will be made this week, a top official said on Tuesday - a move derided by citizens as too little, too late, especially in a nation set to host the Olympics.
Chief cabinet secretary Katsunobu Kato told a news conference the government is working toward a decision on Thursday. Media reported on Monday preparations were being made for a state of emergency that would take effect by Friday and last about a month to curb a surge in coronavirus cases.
Tokyo and the three surrounding prefectures, which have requested an emergency declaration, asked residents to refrain from non-essential, non-urgent outings after 8 p.m. from Friday until at least the end of the month, and said restaurants must close by that time.
But the measures are likely to be far less sweeping than they were during a roughly month-long state of emergency last year as the government seeks to keep economic damage to a minimum. Education Minister Koichi Hagiuda said the government wouldn't seek to close all schools, leaving that decision to local authorities.
New York state finds first case of UK coronavirus strain
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says his state has found its first case of the more contagious, "UK" strain of the coronavirus, raising concerns about threats to hospital capacity should it spread rapidly in the state.
Cuomo says on Monday that a man in his 60s living in a town north of Albany has the new strain. The man, who is recovering, had not traveled recently, suggesting community spread is taking place. New York has carried out 5,000 tests for the new strain – and so far has only found the one case. Cuomo says it could be a "game changer" if the new strain increases hospitalizations and forces regions to close down.