World news briefs

US declares HK no longer politically autonomous from China
WASHINGTON (Deutsche Presse-Agentur) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo informed Congress on Wednesday that Hong Kong cannot be considered to have a high degree of autonomy from China and therefore does not continue to warrant special treatment under U.S. law.
The status change could be a major blow to Hong Kong's trading relationship with the U.S. and the ability of its residents to obtain visas.
Furthermore, it potentially damages the territory's status as a key Asian financial hub, which also serves as a port for Beijing's financial and commercial transactions with other countries.
"While the United States once hoped that free and prosperous Hong Kong would provide a model for authoritarian China, it is now clear that China is modelling Hong Kong after itself," Pompeo announced in a statement on Wednesday.
"No reasonable person can assert today that Hong Kong maintains a high degree of autonomy from China, given facts on the ground," Pompeo said. He added: "The United States stands with the people of Hong Kong."
Pompeo's proclamation came a day before Beijing may impose a national security law on the territory, bypassing Hong Kong's internal legislature, a move the top U.S. diplomat called a "disastrous decision."
The proposed Chinese legislation authorizes mainland agencies to set up outposts in Hong Kong to curb violent protests and interference by "foreign forces."
Critics in the former British colony, where people enjoy a degree of freedom not seen on the Chinese mainland, fear the law will be used to quash political dissent.
New protests erupted in the territory over the weekend, resulting in clashes between protesters and police and hundreds of arrests.
Pentagon plans to pull thousands more troops from Afghanistan
WASHINGTON (The Washington Post) — The Pentagon is preparing for President Donald Trump to withdraw thousands of American troops from Afghanistan before the presidential election as military leaders recommend keeping at least a small counterterrorism force to remain in the country, current and former U.S. officials said.
The troop cuts would follow the withdrawal of several thousand service members since the Trump administration signed a deal with the Taliban on Feb. 29. The agreement called for the United States to reduce the number of service members in Afghanistan from about 12,000 to 8,600 by mid-July, with a possible full pullout by next spring if the Taliban meets several conditions.