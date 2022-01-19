US condemns deadly Houthi attack on Abu Dhabi
DUBAI – Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group attacked the United Arab Emirates in what it said was an operation using missiles and drones, setting off explosions in fuel trucks that killed three people and causing a fire near the airport of Abu Dhabi, capital of the region's commercial and tourism hub.
The strike on a leading Gulf Arab ally of the United States takes the war between the Houthi group and a Saudi-led coalition to a new level, and may hinder efforts to contain regional tensions as Washington and Tehran work to rescue a nuclear deal.
"The UAE condemns this terrorist attack by the Houthi militia on areas and civilian facilities on Emirati soil ... (It) will not go unpunished," its foreign ministry said. "The UAE reserves the right to respond to these terrorist attacks and criminal escalation."
The UAE, a member of the coalition, has armed and trained local Yemeni forces that recently joined fighting against the Houthis in Yemen's energy-producing Shabwa and Marib regions.
"With (nuclear) negotiators running out of time, the risk of a deterioration in the region's security climate is rising," said Torbjorn Soltvedt, principal MENA analyst at risk intelligence company Verisk Maplecroft.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a phone call with his Emirati counterpart, condemned the attack, the UAE state news agency reported. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Washington would work to hold the Houthis accountable.
The Houthis have frequently launched cross-border missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, but have claimed few such attacks on the UAE, mostly denied by Emirati authorities.
Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said the group fired five ballistic missiles and "a large number" of drones at Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports, an oil refinery in Musaffah and several "sensitive" sites in the UAE.
Abu Dhabi police said three people were killed and six wounded when three fuel tanker trucks exploded in the industrial Musaffah area near storage facilities of oil firm ADNOC. State media said those killed were two Indians and a Pakistani.
Police said initial investigations found parts of small planes that could possibly be drones at the sites in Musaffah and Abu Dhabi airport, but they made no mention of missiles.
ADNOC said an incident at its Mussafah Fuel Depot at 10 a.m. resulted in a fire. Police closed the road leading to the area, where unverified footage on social media had shown thick smoke.
"ADNOC is deeply saddened to confirm that three colleagues have died. A further six colleagues were injured and received immediate specialist medical care," it said.
ADNOC added that it had activated business continuity plans to ensure an uninterrupted supply of products to local and international customers.
An Etihad Airways spokesperson said a small number of flights were briefly disrupted at Abu Dhabi airport due to "precautionary measures," but normal operations quickly resumed.
Mexican journalist shot dead outside home in border city of Tijuana
MEXICO CITY – A Mexican photojournalist died after being shot in the head outside his home in the northern border city of Tijuana, officials said on Monday.
Margarito Martinez, 49, worked for more than a decade in Tijuana for several national and international news outlets covering the gang crime and violence that has scarred the city, which sits on U.S.-Mexico border opposite San Diego.
The Attorney General's office in the Tijuana's home state of Baja California said officials who responded to a 911 call around midday found Martinez's body outside his home with a head injury caused by firearm.
A fellow journalist from Baja California said Martinez had been included in a state program aimed at safeguarding the lives of journalists.
"He recently entered the protection program because he received threats," said the reporter, who requested anonymity.
Tijuana has become one of Mexico's most violent cities due to conflicts among drug gangs caught in turf wars over trafficking routes.
Baja California's Human Rights Commission condemned Martinez's killing, saying "any attack on journalists constitutes an attack on freedom of expression and the right of society to be informed."
Martinez was the second journalist to be killed this year in Mexico, after the death of Jose Gamboa last week in the southeastern state of Veracruz.
From 2000 to 2021, human rights group Article 19 has registered 145 murders of journalists in Mexico, with seven deaths recorded last year.
Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as omicron drives up hospital cases
SYDNEY – Australia on Tuesday suffered its deadliest day of the pandemic as a fast-moving omicron outbreak continued to push up hospitalization rates to record levels, even as daily infections eased slightly.
Australia is dealing with its worst COVID-19 outbreak, fueled by the omicron variant of the coronavirus that has put more people in hospitals and intensive care than at any time during the pandemic.
A total of 74 deaths were registered by late morning between New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland, Australia's three most populous states, exceeding the previous national high of 57 last Thursday, official data showed.
"Today, is a very difficult day for our state," New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet said during a media briefing as the state reported 36 deaths, a new pandemic high.
Perrottet, who has consistently ruled out any tough curbs due to high vaccination levels, said hospitals can still cope with the rising number of admissions. "Despite the challenges, they are not unique to the rest of the world," he said.
Amid rising hospitalizations, Victoria on Tuesday declared a "code brown" in hospitals, typically reserved for shorter-term emergencies, that would give hospitals the power to cancel non-urgent health services and cancel staff leave.
Authorities have said unvaccinated younger people form a "significant number" of the country's hospital admissions.
Even as states look to avoid lockdowns and keep businesses open, Australian consumer confidence took a battering last week, an ANZ survey out on Tuesday showed, as the omicron surge triggered self-imposed lockdowns and stifled spending.
Omicron has also dented Prime Minister Scott Morrison's approval ratings, according to a widely watched poll on Tuesday, putting opposition Labor into a leading position months out from a federal election.
Just over 67,000 new infections were reported in New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland and Tasmania, down from a national high of 150,000 last Thursday. Other states are due to report later.
Australia has reported about 1.6 million infections since the pandemic began, of which around 1.3 million were in the last two weeks. Total deaths stood at 2,757.