Pfizer, BioNTech submit initial data for shot in young US kids
(Bloomberg) – Pfizer Inc. and partner BioNTech SE said they have submitted initial data to U.S. regulators about the use of their COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11, one step closer to bringing shots to school-age kids.
The companies said in a statement that they expect to make a formal request for emergency authorization in the coming weeks. Submissions to regulators in Europe and elsewhere are also planned.
On Sept. 20, the companies said their vaccine was safe and had produced strong antibody responses in children ages 5 to 11 in a trial with 2,268 participants. Two doses in school-age kids of 10 micrograms – one-third the adult shot – produced antibody levels comparable to those seen in a trial of 16- to 25-year-olds who got the adult dose, the companies said at the time.
Tuesday's statement didn't include any additional results about the efficacy and side effects in younger kids.
Ecuador prison riots leave 24 dead, dozens injured
(The Washington Post) – At least 24 inmates were killed and dozens more injured on Tuesday in Ecuador's largest city, the third in a series of deadly prison riots in the past year prompted by feuds between rival drug gangs.
The violence erupted at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday as competing gangs exchanged gunfire and explosives in their battle for control of one of the units in the main prison in Guayaquil, police said. At least five of the inmates killed were decapitated, Gen. Fausto Buenano, a regional police commander, told reporters. About 48 others were injured.
Police entered the prison at 10:40 a.m., evacuated personnel – including six cooks – and managed to regain control of the facility by 2 p.m., authorities said.
Colombians march in support of aid for working class, poor
BOGOTA (Reuters) – Thousands of Colombian protesters returned to the streets of major cities on Tuesday to once again demand that Congress approve union-backed social policies to benefit the poorest.
The marchers – their numbers much reduced from a peak earlier this year – also demonstrated against a nearly $4 billion tax reform approved this month by Congress and passed into law. Unions say it does not do enough for the working class.