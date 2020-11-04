Khamenei: Iran's US policy not affected by who wins election
DUBAI – Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday the U.S. presidential election's result will not impact Tehran's policy toward Washington.
"Our policy toward the United States is clearly set and does not change with the movement of individuals. It does not matter to us who comes and goes," Khamenei said in a speech carried live on state TV.
Khamenei was speaking on the anniversary of the 1979 seizure of the U.S. embassy in Tehran, which coincided with the birthday of Islam's Prophet Mohammad.
NKorea building 2 submarines, lawmaker says
SEOUL – North Korea is building two new submarines, including one capable of firing ballistic missiles, a South Korean lawmaker said on Tuesday, following a closed-door briefing by the South's National Intelligence Service.
North Korea has a large submarine fleet but only one known experimental submarine capable of carrying a ballistic missile.
"One of the submarines North Korea is building can carry a submarine-launched ballistic missile," Ha Tae-keung, an opposition party lawmaker on parliament's intelligence committee, told Reuters. "One is a modified Romeo Class and the other is a new medium-large-size one."
North Korea has been subject to U.N. Security Council sanctions since 2006 over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.
India, US, Japan, Australia kick off large naval drills
NEW DELHI – India, the United States, Japan and Australia began their largest joint naval exercises in over a decade on Tuesday, Indian government sources said, seen as part of efforts to balance China's vast military and economic power in the region.
The annual Malabar wargames that India holds with the United States and Japan have been expanded to include Australia this year to cover all members of the Quad, an informal group of the four largest democracies in the Indo-Pacific.
China has accused the United States, which has been leading the effort to forge a common front among its allies, of a "Cold War mentality" and ideological prejudice.
Five ships of the Indian Navy, including a submarine, were deployed in the exercise along with U.S. Navy's John S McCain missile destroyer, Australia's Ballarat frigate and a Japanese destroyer, the Indian ministry of defense said.