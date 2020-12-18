China: Moon probe lands back on Earth
(Reuters) – China's Chang'e-5 moon probe has landed in the northern Chinese region of Inner Mongolia, the official Xinhua news agency reported, completing its return to Earth and bringing back the first lunar samples since the 1970s.
The return capsule touched down in the Siziwang, or Dorbod, banner of Inner Mongolia, in the early hours of Thursday local time, Xinhua said, citing the China National Space Administration.
China launched the Chang'e-5 spacecraft on Nov. 24 and landed a vehicle on the moon at the start of December.
The success of the mission would make China only the third country to have retrieved lunar samples after the United States and the Soviet Union, which 44 years ago launched the last successful mission to retrieve samples.
The plan was to collect 4.41 pounds of samples, although how much was eventually gathered has yet to be disclosed.
Fiji under curfew as Cyclone Yasa approaches
SYDNEY (Reuters) – The Fiji government ordered a nationwide curfew on Thursday, including a ban on public transportation, with a potentially devastating cyclone expected to unleash powerful winds and flooding on the island nation within a day.
Cyclone Yasa, a top Category 5 storm, is expected to bring winds of up to 155 mph and torrential rain across the South Pacific archipelago nation when it makes landfall by early Friday.
The country ordered a 14-hour nationwide curfew from 4 p.m. with people living in low-lying areas urged to move to higher ground before nightfall, Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said in a video posted to Facebook.
"The impact for this super storm is more or less the entire country," Bainimarama said in the video.
Yasa would "easily surpass" the strength of 2016's Cyclone Winston, he added, referring to the southern hemisphere's most intense tropical storm on record, which killed more than 40 Fijians and left tens of thousands of people homeless.
Indonesia to offer free vaccines, with Jokowi first in line
(Bloomberg) – Indonesia has decided to offer free COVID-19 vaccines to people after considering the state budget, said President Joko Widodo.
Jokowi, as he's commonly known, has ordered the finance minister to reallocate spending from other matters to fund the free vaccines, he said in a cabinet secretariat statement. He will also be the first to be inoculated as a way to show people the shots are safe.
"So there is no longer any reason for people not to get it," he said.