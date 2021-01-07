Palau could soon vaccinate almost all its people
(The Washington Post) – The tiny island nation of Palau could be one of the first countries to vaccinate nearly its entire population against the coronavirus. If it succeeds, it will have Operation Warp Speed, the U.S. vaccine development and distribution plan, to thank.
Palau is spread across hundreds of islands in the Pacific Ocean, roughly 500 miles east of the Philippines. The nation's isolation has substantial downsides, but it has served as a shield during the coronavirus pandemic: Palau has not recorded a single case of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.
This week, after receiving 2,800 doses of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine through the U.S. program on Saturday, the country swiftly began a mass vaccination plan for its population of 18,000.
Over 50 HK democracy activists arrested
HONG KONG – Over 50 Hong Kong pro-democracy activists were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of violating the city's national security law, local media reported, in the biggest crackdown yet against the opposition camp under the contentious new legislation.
Police also arrived at the offices of pro-democracy online media outlet Stand News, according to live footage on its website. A Stand News reporter said police had asked the editor-in-chief to sign documents related to a national security investigation. She said the media group would consult lawyers.
The dawn sweep of some of the city's most prominent activists and former democratic lawmakers will further raise alarm that Hong Kong has taken a swift authoritarian turn.
North Korea's Kim says economic plan failed
SEOUL – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his five-year economic plan had failed to meet its goals "on almost every sector" as he kicked off the ruling Workers' Party congress on Tuesday, state media KCNA reported on Wednesday.
The rare political gathering, which Kim last hosted in 2016, has drawn international attention as he is expected to unveil a new five-year economic plan and address foreign policy, just two weeks before U.S. President-elect Joe Biden takes office.
Salvadoran court orders ex-president to return stolen $4.4M
SAN SALVADOR – A civil court in El Salvador on Tuesday found former President Elias Antonio Saca and his wife Ana Mixco guilty of "illicit enrichment" and ordered them to return $4.4 million to state coffers, authorities said.
Prosecutors had found irregularities in the couple's wealth declaration and accused both of transferring public money to their personal bank accounts and to those of broadcasting companies they owned during Saca's presidency, said Gerver Montoya, an attorney from the prosecutor's office.
WHO 'very disappointed' China hasn't granted entry to coronavirus experts
ZURICH/GENEVA (Reuters) – The head of the World Health Organization said on Tuesday he was "very disappointed" that China has still not authorized the entry of a team of international experts to examine the origins of the coronavirus.
The 10-strong team had been due to set off in early January as part of a long-awaited mission to probe early cases of the coronavirus, first reported over a year ago in China's Wuhan.
"Today we learned that Chinese officials have not yet finalized the necessary permissions for the team's arrival in China," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told an online news conference in Geneva.
"I have been in contact with senior Chinese officials and I have once again made it clear the mission is a priority for the WHO," he said of the trip he said was developed with Beijing.
The mission was due to be led by Peter Ben Embarek, WHO's top expert on animal diseases that cross the species barrier, who went to China on a preliminary mission last July.
Two members of the international team had already set out on their journey to China. One has now turned back and the other is in transit in a third country, emergencies chief Mike Ryan said.
However, he added: "We trust and hope that is just a logistic and bureaucratic issue that can be resolved very quickly."