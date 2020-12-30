Thousands of men-o-war wash up on Guam's eastern shores

Thousands of Indo-Pacific Men-o-war have washed up along the beach at Jeff’s Pirates Cove in Talofofo.
Jeff Pleadwel attributes it to the strong currents rolling in during the winter time, however he also says that this is the worst wash up he’s seen to date.
The National Weather Service Guam Forecast Office earlier this week issued a beach hazards advisory, warning of reports of man-of-war washing up on east-facing beaches.
The beach hazard was extended to next week, according to the National Weather Service.
NWS Guam has received reports of these men-o-war washing up on Tarague and Tank beaches, as well as Jeff's Pirates Cove.
Contact with Portuguese men-of-war, alive or dead, can cause extreme pain and may be fatal in some cases.
The agency urges residents to stay out of the water, especially along northeast, east and southeast-facing beaches and reef lines. If men-o-war are not found along the beach, they could still be out in the water.
Avoid making contact with men-o-war that have washed up on beaches, especially when bubbles can be seen. If you're stung, take out the tentacles, wash the wound with vinegar and then treat with heat pack, according to the NWS hazard statement.