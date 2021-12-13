Triple J employees donate to Make-A-Wish

On Dec. 10, Triple J Enterprises Inc. presented a check for $3,800 to Make-A-Wish Guam and CNMI from donations made through their employee elective payroll deduction program. This is the third check presentation since the program started in April 2019.
"For almost three years our employees on Guam and Saipan have donated a portion of their checks to support Make-A-Wish Guam and CNMI Chapter, doing what they can to bring hope into the lives of children facing their most difficult days. For the wish children and families the chapter serves, working through challenging circumstances is something they have been doing long before the pandemic,” said Jeff Jones, president and chief operating officer of Triple J.
Eric Tydingco, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Guam & CNMI chapter thanked the company for its generous contribution and added that, “2021 continues to be a challenging time for our island. This means the way we fulfill our mission at the Make-A-Wish Foundation has been altered significantly.”
For more information, contact info@guam.wish.org or 671-649-9474 (Guam), 670-483-9474 (CNMI).(Daily Post Staff)