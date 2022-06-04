Vincent Toves Santos, formerly of Mongmong, died May 31 in Washington at the age of 46. Rosaries are being said at 7 p.m. at the residence of Joseph and Marie Leon Guerrero, 210 J.R. Mariano Road, Mangilao, and will end June 9. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.
Most Popular
Articles
- Okkodo girls soccer training under scrutiny for 'unorthodox' method
- 'Too expensive to live here'
- Police arrest 21-year-old in reported shooting at Paseo
- Next round of students' nutritional assistance has narrowed parameters
- Police ask community for information regarding fight, reported gunshots at Paseo
- Prison escapee captured
- Complaint: 2 homeless men stole Kmart items to resell
- Fight, reported gunshots at Paseo: GPD investigating, DPR to close area at night
- 3rd suspect surrenders; 3 others charged in Paseo shooting
- 2nd suspect surrenders in Paseo shooting
Images
Videos
Weekly Online Poll
Poll results are published every Monday in The Guam Daily Post.
In a world where communication between people is essential, and critical to one's success, I have a question: Once we've started a conversatio… Read more
- Father Francis Hezel
“Their number is growing year by year, and it won’t be long before they take over the country. Just wait and see what happens then!” Did you e… Read more
- +2
- Dave Duenas
Sen. San Agustin's Bill 295-36 would imposes a six-month moratorium on liquid fuel surcharges and most liquid fuel taxes. Read more
Jesse Junior Naputi, of Talo'fo'fo', died May 14 at the age of 41. Last respects will be hel… Read more
Lydia Doria Aguirre, of Agafa Gumas, Yigo, died May 23 at the age of 90. Viewing and last re… Read more
Virginia “Belang" Castro Eustaquio Balajadia, familian Eron/Cinda, of Yona, died June 1 at t… Read more
Carl “Booch"/"Buchi” D.B. Santos, of Mangilao, died April 27 at the age of 45. Last respects… Read more
Gil H. Tabligan, of Hågat, died May 21 at the age of 70. Private cremation service will be h… Read more
- Beijing chafes at Russia requests for support, say Chinese officials
- Australia's new PM backs wage hike
- WHO says COVID-19 in NKorea likely 'getting worse, not better'
- China says it conducted 'readiness patrol' in air, seas around Taiwan
- Shanghai lifts COVID lockdown, but residents fear return of restrictions