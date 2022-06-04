Vincent Toves Santos

Vincent Toves Santos

Vincent Toves Santos, formerly of Mongmong, died May 31 in Washington at the age of 46. Rosaries are being said at 7 p.m. at the residence of Joseph and Marie Leon Guerrero, 210 J.R. Mariano Road, Mangilao, and will end June 9. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you