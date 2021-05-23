Editor's note: This is the second in a series of stories about UOG students overcoming different challenges to graduate.
The University of Guam will be graduating 386 students Sunday.
It’s the largest class in the university’s history. And while the university celebrates its students' accomplishments, today's ceremony will be the end of a 23-year-long journey for one determined graduate.
Earning a bachelor's degree typically takes four years, but for Steve Terlaje, life happened. A series of events and circumstances created setbacks on his path to earning a bachelor's in business administration.
"That long journey was filled with job scarcity when I got out of high school, and I grew up in a single-parent household. My father was the head of the household, but my sister had children at a very young age. So at the time, I had to make some very difficult life choices: Go to school full time or maybe take a few classes here and there, and work and support a household," Terlaje said.
Terlaje chose the latter. Although he first enrolled at UOG in 1998, Terlaje had to juggle supporting a family and paying bills with trying to squeeze in a class or two every other semester.
While contributing to his father's household, Terlaje said that he also helped his high school sweetheart Llewelyn, as she earned her degree.
"She started to go to school, and despite the fact that she had a scholarship, and tuition was being paid, I was working, and I was able to provide for her books, lunches and dinners, gassing her car," Terlaje said.
As years passed, Terlaje's responsibilities at home pushed him to focus on building his career in the insurance industry. Fifteen years had passed and although he was enjoying life and traveling with his wife, not earning his degree ate away at him.
"I've always had this thing where I needed to complete this circle in my life and find this fulfillment, and I knew that throughout the years, there was just something that wasn't completing that circle. That's when I knew I had to sit down with my wife and have a discussion," Terlaje said.
While his wife supported him through family struggles, tragedies and personal hardships to complete his degree, the most significant push came with the pandemic.
Terlaje was one of many who lost a job as a result of the pandemic. But instead of letting the situation get the better of him, he used the free time to focus on his degree and attend online courses.
"I took all the courses, and part of the difficulties was that's not true school to me. It was very difficult to have this camaraderie with your group mates, to have collaboration among your peers while in school to get the ambiance of actually being in a school," Terlaje said.
Terlaje said learning while at home also meant distractions. But he didn't let it get in the way of his efforts to maximize his learning experience through an online platform.
"His slow but steady perseverance has paid off, and he will now be able to display his degree alongside that of his wife, who has been waiting since 2004 for them to be college graduates and UOG alumni together," said Jackie Hanson, communications specialist at UOG.
The thought of being able to march at graduation after all these years has Terlaje excited for the future.
"I feel good. I think Sunday is going to be exciting, and I am graduating with a different generation from when I first began. But I love my peers. I love my groups. I love the people that I have walked beside on campus. I am very excited for graduation coming up," Terlaje said during an interview last week.
Terlaje has plans to pursue a master's degree in the future, but with a bachelor's degree under his belt, he said he would be shifting his focus back to building a career.
"I am already preparing for the workforce. I am going to be shifting my train of thought back into the workforce and get my mind acclimated to that, and I just want to move forward and get out there running," Terlaje said.
Terlaje hopes his 23-year journey in earning his degree will serve as inspiration for others to stay the course.
"The key is to stay focused and to sacrifice those small things. Once you start sacrificing those things, you'll see that it's a short period. Once you get through that hump, you can always go back. Find someone who can motivate you, and once you find and feel that motivation, you'll have a smooth road, and instead of walking, you'll be sprinting to that finish line," Terlaje said.
