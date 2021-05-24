School: Marquette University
Congratulatory message: Congratulations Palmer! We are so proud of you and all your accomplishments.
Future plans: He commissioned as a Field Artillery Officer and will attend Basic Leader Course in Fort Still Oklahoma
Accomplishments: Commissioned 2nd Lieutenant for the US Army Bachelors of Science in Philosophy.
Extracurriculars: ROTC Golden Eagle Battalion Marquette Jiujitsu
Favorite quote: Memento Mori
Parents' names: Paul and Melody Blas
