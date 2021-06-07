School: JOHN F. KENNEDY
Congratulatory message: Congratulations Nathaniel, you did it. We Love and we are so proud of you. Love the Family.
Future plans: Joining the Air Force (Active Duty).
Parents' names: CHARLES AND ANGELYN CARTER
School: JOHN F. KENNEDY
Congratulatory message: Congratulations Nathaniel, you did it. We Love and we are so proud of you. Love the Family.
Future plans: Joining the Air Force (Active Duty).
Parents' names: CHARLES AND ANGELYN CARTER
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.