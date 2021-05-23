Cruz, Kourtney

School: GW
Congratulatory message: Congratulations kourtney, you’ve come this far because of us. (Dad & Mom) We wish you the very best. Keep shooting for the stars
Future plans: Planning on joining the Air Force
Extracurriculars: GW girls fast pitch softball
Parents' names: Andrew Minor & Kasie Cruz-Minor
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.