Dotimas, Keezia Mancao

School: Tiyan High School
Congratulatory message: Congratulations ! So many are dreamers But only few are achievers You are one of those who have achieved their goals We are so proud of you We are always here for you We love you !
Future plans: Spend quality time with family and few good friends … Get summer jobs for real world life experiences before embarking on a new adventure at Vanderbilt University .
Accomplishments: 🟢IBOG (Island Board of Governors) Student Council Representative 🟢AFJROTC Cadet Technical Sergeant - Deputy Director for Plans and Programs 🟢Kitty Hawk Society (national AFJROTC academic honor society) 🟢Vanderbilt University incoming Freshman
Extracurriculars: 🔘GDOE Internship 2020
Favorite quote: Carpe Diem
Favorite memory: I have a lot of favorite memories but those that stand out usually involved my family and a few good friends .
Advice to future generations: Just do it 👍🏽 Seize the moment. Give it your best shot 👍🏽 You’ll never know if it’s meant for you until you’ve tried 👍🏽
Parents' names: Arlene & Carlo Romulo
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.